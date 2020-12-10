The Samurai Jacket has been featured in basically every piece of promotional material for Cyberpunk 2077, and it makes an appearance in-game as a strong piece of Armor. Strangely, the Samurai Jacket is not involved in the main storyline, and you can actually miss it very easily if you don’t take the right side job. Even if you spend a lot of time doing side quests, there’s a good chance you will miss it entirely unless you know which missions to focus on. The mission that gives you the jacket also gives you a cool gun and a great car, so it’s very much worth doing. Here’s how to get the Samurai Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get the Samurai Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

To get the Samurai Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to play through the main story until you unlock a side job called “Chippin’ In.” This mission begins with you meeting Rogue at the Afterlife. Make sure to do this side job when it unlocks, as this is the only way to get the jacket. After starting the mission, follow the listed objectives and play through it normally. You will receive the jacket as a part of the job.

To recap, here’s how to get the Samurai Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

Progress through the main story until you unlock a side job called “Chippin’ In.” Meet Rogue at the Afterlife. Continue the quest normally. You will receive the Samurai Jacket during the mission.

The Samurai Jacket has great stats and is a cool piece of armor that many Cyberpunk 2077 players will want to wear all the time. It has 116.6 Armor, 5 Damage Over Time Reduction, and it reduces damage from negative status effects by 5%. It’s an Iconic armor piece, so you can continue to upgrade it so it never gets outdated. Completing this mission also unlocks the powerful Malorian Arms 3516 pistol and the awesome Porsche 911 (as long as you make the right choice during the mission).

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.