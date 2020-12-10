Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of fictional cars you can drive, but one real-life vehicle has made its way into the game as well: the Porsche 911. This car is one of the best vehicles you can get in the entire game, and it’s completely free if you know where to get it. You won’t be able to get it until roughly halfway through the main story, but you can miss out on it if you don’t do the necessary side job or make the wrong choice at a certain point. Here’s how to get the Porsche 911 in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get the Porsche 911 in Cyberpunk 2077

To get the Porsche 911, you need to progress through the main story until you unlock a side job called “Chippin’ In.” This mission starts with you meeting Rogue at The Afterlife. This is the only way to get this car, so make sure you do this side job when it unlocks. Play through the mission normally until you reach the decision to either draw your weapon or put your weapon away. If you put your weapon away and spare the person’s life, you will be rewarded with the Porsche 911.

To recap, here’s how to get the Porsche 911 in Cyberpunk 2077.

Play through the story until you unlock the “Chippin’ In” mission. Meet Rogue at The Afterlife. Put your weapon away and spare Grayson during the “Chippin’ In” mission. Take the Porsche 911 and complete the quest.

This car is more than just product placement. The Porsche 911 is actually tied into Cyberpunk 2077’s story in an interesting way, but we won’t spoil the nature of the car’s appearance here. Just make sure you do the side job when it becomes available and make the right choice during the mission so you don’t miss out on one of Night City’s sweetest rides.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.