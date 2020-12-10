Game Guides

Cyberpunk 2077 Mission List: How Many Quests Are in Cyberpunk 2077?

There are a ton of main missions and side quests to keep you busy in Night City.

December 10th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game, but there actually aren’t as many main missions as you’d think. There’s a ton of optional content and side quests to take on as you get lost in Night City that will keep you busy, however. If you only focus on the main story content and ignore side quests, you can blast through the game in roughly 20 hours. Although the quest names don’t give much away, this list could contain potential SPOILERS, so click away if you want to go into the game completely blind. Here’s a list of every main mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Mission List

There are 30 main missions in Cyberpunk 2077, and each of them is listed below.

  1. The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat (based on lifepath choice)
  2. Practice Makes Perfect
  3. The Rescue
  4. The Ripperdoc
  5. The Ride
  6. The Pickup
  7. The Information
  8. The Heist
  9. Love Like Fire
  10. Playing For Time
  11. Automatic Love
  12. The Space In Between
  13. Disasterpiece
  14. Double Life
  15. Down on the Street
  16. Gimme Danger
  17. M’Ap Tann Pèlen
  18. I Walk The Line
  19. Never Fade Away
  20. Transmission
  21. Ghost Town
  22. Lightning Breaks
  23. Life During Wartime
  24. Play It Safe
  25. Search and Destroy
  26. Tapeworm
  27. Nocturne Op55N1
  28. Last Caress
  29. Totalimmortal
  30. Where Is My Mind?

There are 30 missions in total, but the first mission of the game has three variants depending on which lifepath you choose when creating your character. The majority of the main story is the same regardless of your chosen lifepath, however. Some of the main story missions introduce side quest chains when you meet new characters that have work for you, so there’s a good chance that you’ll get distracted a few times when working through Cyberpunk 2077’s main storyline.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

