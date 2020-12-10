Cyberpunk 2077 Mission List: How Many Quests Are in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game, but there actually aren’t as many main missions as you’d think. There’s a ton of optional content and side quests to take on as you get lost in Night City that will keep you busy, however. If you only focus on the main story content and ignore side quests, you can blast through the game in roughly 20 hours. Although the quest names don’t give much away, this list could contain potential SPOILERS, so click away if you want to go into the game completely blind. Here’s a list of every main mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Mission List

There are 30 main missions in Cyberpunk 2077, and each of them is listed below.

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat (based on lifepath choice) Practice Makes Perfect The Rescue The Ripperdoc The Ride The Pickup The Information The Heist Love Like Fire Playing For Time Automatic Love The Space In Between Disasterpiece Double Life Down on the Street Gimme Danger M’Ap Tann Pèlen I Walk The Line Never Fade Away Transmission Ghost Town Lightning Breaks Life During Wartime Play It Safe Search and Destroy Tapeworm Nocturne Op55N1 Last Caress Totalimmortal Where Is My Mind?

There are 30 missions in total, but the first mission of the game has three variants depending on which lifepath you choose when creating your character. The majority of the main story is the same regardless of your chosen lifepath, however. Some of the main story missions introduce side quest chains when you meet new characters that have work for you, so there’s a good chance that you’ll get distracted a few times when working through Cyberpunk 2077’s main storyline.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.