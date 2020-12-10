Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide: How to Romance Every Possible Character

Love is in the air in Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of romance options for players of all sexual orientations and preferences, and each character is just as lovable as the last. Not every character will be into V depending on your chosen gender, and romance is entirely optional. You can complete these characters’ quest lines and remain just friends or business partners if that’s how you’d rather play things out. There are 7 romance options in Cyberpunk 2077: five women and two men. Four of them are potential steady partners for V, while the rest are just one night stands or smaller romances. Here are all the romance options in Cyberpunk 2077

Judy Alvarez

You’ll meet Judy very early in Cyberpunk 2077, and she’s a potential romantic partner for V. Judy is gay, so she is only romanceable if you play as female V. To successfully romance her, you have to play through her side jobs and make certain choices to win her favor.

Judy’s side jobs will become available automatically during the story. There are six side missions in total, and each of them is listed below.

Both Sides Now Ex-Factor Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution Pisces Pyramid Song

During the Pisces mission, you must refuse Maiko’s plan. In Judy’s final side job, Pyramid Song, you have to accept her invite to go diving and then spend the night with her. Kiss her when given the option, and tell her this was the beginning of something nice when you speak with her the next morning. This if you make these choices, you will successfully romance Judy. For more information regarding the correct dialogue options and decisions, check out our guide on how to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.

River Ward

River is a side character in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can completely miss if you don’t find his side quest. River is straight, so you can only romance him if you play as female V. To meet River, accept the quest called I Fought the Law when you receive a phone call offering it.

During the quest, you will meet River and he will want to get back in touch with you for a future investigation. This opens up a side job called The Hunt, and you will need to complete it to romance River. During the mission, you need to make sure that Randy and River both survive. To do so, you have to find all the evidence during the Braindance River shows you. Two pieces of evidence are the most important, however. Be sure to see the solar panel that appears around 25-30 seconds into the Braindance and the farm number that appears roughly one minute in. The correct farm is Edgewood.

When you’re at the farm, don’t leave or else River will die. At the end of The Hunt side job, choose the flirty dialogue options when speaking to River. He’ll call you some time later and offer a side job called Following the River. During this mission, kiss River when the opportunity presents itself. You’ll have two chances to kiss him, and you must kiss him both times. The following morning, tell him you like being with him to successfully complete the River romance.

Panam Palmer

Panam is another character you’ll meet during Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, but her romance involves several side jobs. Panam is straight, so you can only romance her if you play as male V.

Once you receive the first side quest from Panam called Riders on the Storm, your decisions start to matter. Make sure you flirt with Panam whenever you see a flirty dialogue option and touch her when the opportunity presents itself. In one of her side jobs called With a Little Help From My Friends, don’t tell Saul about her plan and don’t mention money when Panam asks why you’re helping her.

The actual romance scene takes place during her final mission, Queen of the Highway. Choose the dialogue option that says “Oh yeah, let’s go” when you see it and Panam will have sex with V. After it’s done, kiss Panam to successfully complete the romance. For more information regarding the correct dialogue options and decisions, check out our guide on how to romance Panam in Cyberpunk 2077.

Kerry Eurodyne

You’ll meet Kerry through one of Johnny Silverhand’s quests, and even though your initial encounter is a bit out of the ordinary, you can eventually start a relationship with him. Kerry is gay, so you can only romance him if you’re playing as male V.

Kerry’s romance route is very straightforward. Do all of Kerry’s quests until you reach the one called Off the Leash. Here, you’ll have an opportunity to flirty will Kerry, which you should obviously do. Then, in Kerry’s final mission called Boat Drinks, kiss him when given the chance. Once you two make it off the boat, you can choose to enter a committed relationship with him or leave it as a one-time thing.

Meredith Stout

Meredith isn’t a full romantic partner that V can pursue, but you can still sleep with her. Meredith is straight, so you can only sleep with her if you’re playing as male V.

Meredith is a Corpo that you’ll meet very early in the main story. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a Corpo to be able to romance her. Early in the game, you’ll get a mission to retrieve a bot. There’s an optional objective to meet Meredith, which is the first step in romancing her. She’ll give you a corrupted shard, which you should then use to pay for the Flathead bot you’re tasked with retrieving. After the mission is over, she’ll invite you to the No-Tell Motel for sex, but you cannot pursue a committed relationship with her.

Alt Cunningham

Alt Cunningham is a character you will meet during the main story of Cyberpunk 2077. She’s straight, but V’s gender doesn’t matter because she’s actually Johnny Silverhand’s love interest. We won’t say more so as not to spoil anything, but Alt will be romanced automatically during the main mission called Never Fade Away. You can’t miss it, so just keep playing the game and you’ll see it eventually.

Rogue

You’ll meet Rogue during the main story, but you’ll need to do some side jobs for her if you want to romance her. Like Alt, V’s gender does not matter for this romance.

When Rogue’s first side job, Chippin’ In, becomes available, complete it. The choices you make during this quest don’t affect anything. Her second side job happens right after finishing Chippin’ In. For this mission, you have to call Rogue and ask her on a date. You’ll take her to a drive-in theater and have a conversation with her. Select any flirty options and then choose to kiss her at the very end to successfully romance Rogue.

Joytoys

Although not technically romance options, you can still sleep with them so they made the list. Joytoys are Cyberpunk 2077’s version of prostitutes. To find one, look for their icon on the map. It’s a white icon that looks like a pair of lips. There are Joytoys for everyone, so your chosen genitalia and pronouns don’t matter as long as you’ve got the cash.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.