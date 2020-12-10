Like all of CD Projekt Red’s major RPGs such as The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 features a lot of romancing options throughout the single player campaign. While there are many choices, most like to focus on the first few that they successfully romance while others like to share the love, so to speak. However you handle your relationships is up to you, but you need to woo them first. So we’re here to help and we’re starting with one of the first characters you can romance. Here’s how to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Romance Judy

While you’ll meet many characters throughout your journey in Cyberpunk 2077 few will be as important as Judy Alvarez. This braindance conoisseur shows up right at the end of Act 1 helping you with the Araska heist. Once you meet her you might immediately fall in love, but she’ll mostly disappear for a while. She does come back though, which will take over ten real world hours, so try to be patient. Once she does return, or before that really since it all starts with your character creation, there are some things you’ll need to know before even attempting to romance Judy.

The first thing you need to make sure of is that you have a character with female genitalia. If this is the case then you’ll be tasked with a series of missions to help Judy out. Starting with Both Sides Now and ending with the Pyramid Song mission, it’s not a tough challenge so just follow along until it’s done. These are the key to romancing her, so make sure you complete them as quickly as you can, especially since there are times where you’ll have to wait between missions. One of these missions will present you with an important choice. You either can kill a character or spare them. Judy will tell you what she prefers, and you should follow that advice if you’re interested in her.

Once that’s done you should get the cutscene to show the end result of this relationship, at least if that’s how you want it to be. You can always go with “The beginning of something amazing” if you’d like to continue the partnership with Judy. But at least now you know how to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.