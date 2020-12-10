Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of romance options for players of all types, and Panam Palmer is one such option. You’ll meet Panam during Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, and if you take a liking to her, you can take on her optional quest chain that could potentially end in romance. Here’s how to romance Panam in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Romance Panam

First off, it’s worth mentioning that Panam is straight. Cyberpunk 2077 has many romance options for players of all sexual orientations, but Panam is only interested in male V. Female V can still interact with her and complete her side missions, but there is no potential for a relationship in that scenario.

If you’re playing as male V, romancing Panam is fairly straightforward. You have to complete all of her side missions and make choices that will win her favor. There are a few choices you have to make during main jobs to start the romance, but most of the work will be done during Panam’s side jobs. Basically, always choose dialogue options that are in support of her, defend her whenever you can, and choose all the flirty dialogue options. If a dialogue option gives you the chance to be physical and touch Panam, pick it.

Here is a summary of all the actions and choices you need to make during certain missions in order to romance Panam:

Ghost Town – Accept the drink

– Accept the drink Life After Wartime – Defend Panam when speaking with Saul

– Defend Panam when speaking with Saul Riders on the Storm – Ride with Panam, defend her when speaking with Saul, ask her to take off her shoes, touch her thigh

– Ride with Panam, defend her when speaking with Saul, ask her to take off her shoes, touch her thigh With a Little Help From My Friends – Don’t tell Saul about Panam’s plan, tell Panam she was missed, touch her hand, move closer to her at the campfire

– Don’t tell Saul about Panam’s plan, tell Panam she was missed, touch her hand, move closer to her at the campfire Queen of the Highway – Tell Panam the Basilisk is nice and cozy, let Panam touch you

If you do everything correctly, there will be a sex scene with V and Panam in the Basilisk. You can check it out in the video below if you don’t want to go through all the trouble in-game.

Completing Panam’s questline, regardless of whether you romance her or not, will unlock the Life of the Road trophy. Finishing Panam’s missions also affects the ending of the game. If Panam isn’t really your type, check out our other guide on how to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.