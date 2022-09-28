After watching Netflix’s hit show Cyberpunk Edgerunners, you might wonder how to find Rebecca’s apartment in Cyberpunk 2077. Another NPC occupies Rebecca’s apartment because Cyberpunk 2077’s timeline takes place after the events of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, but you can still access it in-game.

How to Access Rebecca’s Apartment in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find Rebecca’s apartment by completing the Scrolls Before Swine gig found in Northside Watson. You then must either kill or incapacitate Aaron to keep your access.

Continue reading to learn more about what is required to gain access to the Scrolls Before Swine gig, the details of the job itself, and what you can do in Rebecca’s apartment.

Game Progression Requirements

You must do two important things before the Scrolls Before Swine gig becomes available.

You must first reach Act 2 of the game. This can be achieved through natural progression by beating the game’s main story missions. You must then complete 15 jobs for Fixer Regina Jones. Scrolls Before Swine is a Tier 6 gig that becomes available after completing the Last Login and Small Man, Big Evil gigs.

After completing the required number of gigs, you will gain access to the Scrolls Before Swine job located in the Northside subsection of Watson. Eventually, you will meet corrupt NCPD officer Aaron McCarison at his apartment through the normal progression of the quest. This apartment was Rebecca’s apartment during the events of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which is a prequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Her apartment is on the second floor of an apartment building found next to the Longshore North terminal in Watson. To keep access to the apartment, you must kill or incapacitate Aaron instead of extorting him for more money.

What Can I Do In Rebecca’s Apartment?

First and foremost, enjoy it! This pretty cool easter egg ties together a fantastic game and television show. Both of which were created years apart.

The only other interactable item in her apartment is Aaron’s computer, which has limited net access like other computers you find in the game.

Rebecca’s apartment isn’t Rebecca’s only Cyberpunk Edgerunners easter egg you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. You can also find Rebecca’s shotgun, which is an extremely powerful weapon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is currently available for streaming on Netflix.