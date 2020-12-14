Cyberpunk 2077 is a long game, but it’s not the 100+ hour epic RPG that many expected, unless you devote a lot of time to the side quests and other objectives. Whenever you do decide to finish up the story, the game doesn’t truly end of course. This isn’t pre-Broken Steel Fallout 3 after all. So, after the credits roll and you load back into Night City what is there to do? We have some ideas. Here’s what to do after the main story in Cyberpunk 2077.

What to do After the Main Story

Spoiler warning: we will not be spoiling anything about the actual plot or story of Cyberpunk 2077. However, if you haven’t finished the game and like to be surprised by things that happen you might want to wait to read this until you are done. No decisions you make before the end of the game will impact what is available to you afterward, possibly aside from the various endings which we partially explain below.

The truth is that the list of things to do after the main story is almost the exact same as the list you had before beating the game. Finishing the story doesn’t unlock any new sections of the map or add any new missions to your job list. Instead, after beating Cyberpunk 2077 you load back into the game in a familiar place and pretty much just pick up where you left off.

However, keeping a save file from before the end mission is advised, in case you want to revisit it for the different endings and the in-game method has any issues (which we all know is very possible). The specific spot you will want to create a new save file is when you are heading to meet Hanako at Embers restaurant during the Nocturne Op55N1 mission. Just be sure to stop before entering so that you can come back to see the other endings.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t offer new game plus at this time

And that is probably the first thing you should do after the main story, since Cyberpunk 2077 offers five endings to check out. That guide will walk you through how to get them all so just play through however you want to the first time then pull it up, reload your save or choose the option to continue your game after the end credits, and try them all out. You’ll need to do this if you want to get all of the Achievements and Trophies in Cyberpunk 2077, which brings us to our next point.

Every game these days launches with tons of Achievements and Trphies across all of its available platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 is no different, with plenty of challenges and other things you’ll surely want to see and do in the game. Whenever you’re done with the main story and looking for other stuff to do it’s always a good idea to pull up the Achievement or Trophy list, see what you’re missing and try to complete it.

And while you’re doing that you’ll likely discover another great thing to do after the main story in Cyberpunk 2077. Collecting all of the cool weapons the game has. Finishing the game can give you some items depending on the ending so check out the previously linked guide for that. We’ve also shown you how to get some of the cooler and more powerful guns in the game so read those guides and see if you can find them. and if you’re in the collecting mood you might want to get all the cars in Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

Finally all you’ll have available to do after the main story in Cyberpunk 2077 is to complete any lingering side missions you have available. Everything should still be there from before the ending, so you can complete it with active jobs and come back to finish them up later. Of course, some missions do impact the finale so make sure you check to see which ending you got and how you can get a different one if you had a bunch left open. And unfortunately Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t offer new game plus at this time.

But that’s all of our tips for what to do after the main story in Cyberpunk 2077. The game has a nice continuation option, but things don’t really change once the credits roll. So while there is a lot to do it’s mostly the same stuff you had available before you finished the game anyway.

- This article was updated on:December 14th, 2020