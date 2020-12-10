Cyberpunk 2077 Best Gun in the Game: How to Get the Malorian Arms 3516 Pistol

Weapons are a big part of Cyberpunk 2077, but what is the best gun you can get in Night City? There are weapons of all kinds that suit all sorts of playstyles, from close-range shotguns to long-range rifles, so it’s hard to narrow it down to one single all-encompassing best gun. Still, there’s a great candidate for the best gun in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can get for free just by completing a certain side job. You can’t get it right off the bat, but it won’t take you too long to unlock the mission either. Here’s how to get the best gun in Cyberpunk 2077.

What is the Best Gun in Cyberpunk 2077?

There are many different guns that suit different playstyles, but the Malorian Arms 3516 pistol is a safe bet for the best gun in Cyberpunk 2077. This pistol boasts an impressive 115-151 damage per shot and has 2.22 attacks per second. It’s also a power pistol, meaning its bullets can ricochet off surfaces. It also has a unique melee attack, giving you an extra option for up-close encounters.

When it comes to additional stats, the Malorian Arms 3516 comes equipped with +81-99 Thermal Damage, +12% Crit Chance, +20% Crit Damage, and a 1.20 Headshot Damage Multiplier. There are also four empty mod slots on it so you can tweak it to your liking even further. Even cooler are the lore tidbits for this gun, as it used to belong to Johnny Silverhand, the late rocker played by Keanu Reeves.

How to Get the Malorian Arms 3516 Pistol

To get the Malorian Arms 3516 pistol, you must first play through the main story until you unlock a side job called “Chippin’ In.” This side job will unlock after the main story mission involving the Voodoo Boys. This side job is completely optional and you can easily miss it if you’re not paying attention, so keep an eye out for it in your quest log.

Once you unlock the mission, start it by visiting Rogue at the Afterlife. Play through the missions normally and you’ll eventually reach a point where you corner a person named Grayson. With nowhere left for him to run, you can take the pistol from Grayson before deciding what to do with him.

To recap, here’s how to get the Malorian Arms 3516 pistol.

Progress through the main story until unlocking a side job called “Chippin’ In.” Meet Rogue at the Afterlife. Play through the mission normally. Take the gun from Grayson.

This mission also unlocks the Samurai Jacket and Porsche 911 if you make the right choice during the quest. All of these items are very useful and can last you until the end of the game if they fit your playstyle.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.