Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicles List: All Cars/Bikes and How to Get Them

If you’re going to survive in Night City, you’re going to need a solid set of wheels. You start Cyberpunk 2077 with a basic car, but there are plenty of cars and motorcycles out there that you can unlock through quests or purchase with your own money. There are 28 unique vehicles to collect in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of them are cars, but there’s a decent selection of motorcycles for those that prefer to cruise around on two wheels rather than four. Here are all the cars and motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077.
All Cars in Cyberpunk 2077
There are 25 different cars in Cyberpunk 2077, and each of them is listed below. Some cars have multiple variations, but they’re the same vehicle at their core.
|Vehicle
|How to Obtain
|Archer Quartz EC-T2 R660
|Sold in Watson for $29000
|Archer Hella EC-D I360
|Available from the beginning of the game/Complete “Human Nature” Side Job
|Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson
|Sold in Heywood for $17000
|Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar
|Sold in City Center for $32000
|Herrera Outlaw GTS
|Sold in City Center for $62000
|Makigai Maimai P126
|Sold in Westbrook for $14000
|Makigai Supron F53
|Sold in Santo Domingo for $16000
|Mizutani Shion MZ2
|Sold in Watson for $75000
|Mizutani Shion Coyote
|Sold in the Badlands for $115000
|Porsche 911 Turbo
|Spare Grayson in “Chippin’ In” Side Job
|Quadra Turbo-R 740
|Sold in Westbrook for $129000
|Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech
|Complete “Sex on Wheels” Side Job
|Quadra Type-66 (4 variations)
|Spare Sampson in “The Beast in Me” Side Job/Sold in Santo Domingo for $58000/Sold in City Center for $65000/Sold in the Badlands for $73000
|Rayfield Aerondight Guinevere
|Sold in Westbrook for $225000
|Rayfield Caliburn
|Sold in City Center for $157000
|Thorton Colby C125
|Sold in Watson for $39000
|Thorton Colby CX410 Butte (2 variations)
|Found at Desert Flim Set in the Badlands/Sold in Santo Domingo for $43000
|Thorton Colby “Little Mule”
|Sold in the Badlands for $49000
|Thorton Galena G240
|Sold in Watson for $13000/Sold in the Badlands for $21000
|Thorton Mackinaw MTL1
|Complete “The Beast in Me” Side Job/Sold in Santo Domingo for $128000
|Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate
|Sold in Heywood for $62000
|Villefort Alvarado V4FC 580
|Beat Cesar in “Beat on the Brat: The Glen” Side Job
|Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor
|Sold in Heywood for $37000
|Villefort Cortes Delamin No. 21
|Complete “Don’t Lose Your Mind” Side Job
|Villefort Columbus V340-F Freight
|Sold in City Center for $19000
All Motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077
There are 3 different motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077, and each of them is listed below. Some motorcycles have different variants, but they’re the same at their core.
|Vehicle
|How to Obtain
|Arch Nazare (3 variants)
|Complete “Heroes” Side Job/Sold in Westbrook for $138000
|Brennan Apollo (2 variants)
|Complete “Life During Wartime” Main Job/Sold in Heywood for $94000
|Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X
|Sold in Watson for $22000
How to Get New Vehicles
There are two main ways to get new cars and motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077: completing quests and purchasing them with Eurodollars. You will unlock the ability to get new cars after finishing Act 1 of the game, which ends after a mission called The Heist. As you explore Night City, you’ll be contacted by Fixers from each region that will let you know if they find any vehicles for sale. Any cars available for purchase will be added to your quest log so you can see their prices and locations.
You’ll be able to purchase more vehicles as you progress through the story and increase your Street Cred. The best cars will only become available to you once you’ve made a name for yourself in Night City and have reached a high enough level, and you likely won’t be able to afford them until you’re a high enough level anyway. Certain cars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech, are unlocked by completing side jobs, so don’t neglect the side missions in your quest log.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.