Cyberpunk 2077 Endings Guide – How to Get Them All

While the gameplay may feel more like action-adventure at times, Cyberpunk 2077 is still an RPG through and through. And this continues all the way to the ending, where many of your choices will decide how everything turns out. However, the early decisions you make actually have less impact than you might think. Though with multiple endings to see that might be a good thing, since it means you can actually get them all off of one save. And we’re here to show you how. Here’s our Cyberpunk 2077 endings guide showing you how to get them all and what choices are important along the way.

Cyberpunk 2077 Endings Guide

Before we break down the specifics of each ending and how to get it, we want to clear up a few questions players likely have as they make their way toward the end of the main story. Most of your choices throughout Cyberpunk 2077 don’t actually impact the ending you get or the fate of most of the characters. You have agency in this world, but only so much. So let’s answer some of the important questions before diving into spoiler territory. If you want to avoid spoilers you can keep reading right up until we explain how to get all the endings in Cyberpunk 2077.

How Many Endings are there in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features five total endings, though only four of them are “official” and give the player a Trophy or Achievement. Some are pretty similar to each other, but there’s a wide variety of outcomes so you will likely want to get them all at some point. Just be sure to save before the point of no return (see below) and you can come back and redo the whole thing.

Does Lifepath Change the Ending

Nope. As important as your lifepath seems at the start of the game, by the end it sort of fades into the background. Sure, it changed some stuff along the way but for the final mission and its outcome you can feel free to choose whatever lifepath seems best to you and not worry about how it changes things by the end of the main story.

Does Who you Romance Change the Ending

Also nope, but to a lesser degree. The ending isn’t changed based on who you have romanced, but it does change if you haven’t romanced anyone at all. More info is below, but basically you will want to have romanced someone if you wish to see all endings. You are given a choice of whether it actually comes into play or not, so just be sure you have romanced someone in the game before the end begins.

What is the Point of No Return, When to Save and Quit

If you want to see all of the endings listed below then you need to have a save file set before the point of no return. This is a mission called Nocturne Op55N1, which has you going to Embers restaurant to meet Hanako. Before you enter the restaurant and continue this mission you need to create a save file and make sure you keep it protected. There are ways to return here even if you miss this, but better to be safe than sorry. Reloading this will let you explore more, complete more missions, and eventually redo the final mission to get all of the endings. So, with that let’s dive into what those endings are and how to get them all.

How to get all Endings in Cyberpunk 2077

Listed below are all five endings to Cyberpunk 2077 and the choices and conditions you need to meet to get them. As I said above, you can get all of the endings in Cyberpunk 2077 from the same save file, so be sure you’ve got that save ready before diving into this final mission. We’re going to still try avoid spoilers by not mentioning specifics if possible, so just follow the guide as you play if you need to. The names of the endings are based on the Trophies and Achievements you unlock for getting them.

How to Get the Devil Ending

The Devil ending has you teaming up with Hanako and siding with the corporation. This one doesn’t require much outside of completing the final mission and choosing to work with Hanako, so it’s one of the easier endings to get in Cyberpunk 2077. All you need to do is make sure to side with the corporation for all dialogue during your meeting with Misty and Johnny. After that just continue through the final mission until you reach the end. There you will be presented with one final choice of whether to return to Earth or not. This doesn’t change the ending in any real way so pick whichever you prefer then go back and choose the other if you want to see both finale cutscenes. Here’s a short step-by-step for how to get the Devil Ending in Cyberpunk 2077…

Choose to trust Arasaka

Take the Omega Blockers

Make final choice whether to return to Earth

Rewards: Johnny Tanktop and Johnny Aviators

How to Get the Star Ending

To get this ending, which has V leaving Night City thanks to the help of Panam, you need to complete her side quests to make it available. Those missions are Riders on the Storm, With a Little Help from my Friends, and Queen of the Highway. Make sure you have finished them before going beyond the point of no return if you wish to get the Star Ending in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once complete all you need to do during the infinitely consequential discussion with Misty and Johnny is choose to call Panam and ask for help. Later on you will enter the astral state and be given another choice. Just choost to go back into your body and the Star ending will finish up later on. Here’s the step-by-step for how to get the Star Ending in Cyberpunk 2077…

Complete ‘Riders on the Storm’ mission

Complete ‘With a Little Help from my Friends’ mission

Complete ‘Queen of the Highway’ mission

Choose to Call Panam

Take the Omega Blockers

Return to your body

Rewards: Aldecaldos Rally Bolero Jacket

How to Get the Sun Ending

This ending is a mixture of happy and sad and just requires you to have completed Rogue’s side missions. Those are Chippin’ In and Blistering Love. Make sure you’ve finished these then head to the point of no return mission and you’ll be given the choice of who to team up with. Pick Rogue and take the pseudoendotrizine to kick off the rest of the ending. Once you reach Cyberspace all you need to do is choose to stay there with Alt. Here’s the step-by-step for how to get the Sun Ending in Cyberpunk 2077…

Complete ‘Chippin’ In’ mission

Complete ‘Blistering Love’ mission

Choose “Think you and Rogue should go” dialogue option

Take Pseudoendotrizine

Choose to stay in Cyberspace

Rewards: Liberty PRIDE

How to Get the Temperance Ending

This one is sort of a spinoff of the Star Ending. You’ll follow a similar path most of the way but make one key different choice to let Johnny take over your body. The choices are all the same leading up to this, so just complete Panam’s missions, call her for help, take the Omega Blockers, but when given the option to return to your body choose not to. Here’s how to get the Temperance Ending in Cyberpunk 2077…

Complete ‘Riders on the Storm’ mission

Complete ‘With a Little Help from my Friends’ mission

Complete ‘Queen of the Highway’ mission

Choose to Call Panam

Take the Omega Blockers

Enter Cyberspace forever

Rewards: Nothing but inner peace and tranqulity

How to Get the Secret Ending

This is sort of a secret ending since there’s no Trophy or Achievement once you get it. And it’s kind of a downer, which makes a lot of sense for a universe as dark and dystopic as Cyberpunk 2077. In short, this ending sees V killing themself and not really much else happens, since you’re kind of dead. To do it you don’t have to have any side missions completed, just head to the point of no return mission and instead of taking the pills, just toss them away. This will ultimately kill V resulting in the end of the game without much to show for it. Here’s how to get the secret (suicide) ending in Cyberpunk 2077…

Start ‘Nocturne Op55N1’ mission

Choose “Could also just put all this to rest” dialogue option

Toss the pills

Rewards: Death

And that’s our Cyberpunk 2077 endings guide showing you how to get them all. Concluding on a bit of a down note, but hopefully you only choose that final, secret ending after you’ve already seen a few of the others. The rest all give interesting story pieces and even once you’re done with the main story there’s still more to do.

- This article was updated on:December 14th, 2020