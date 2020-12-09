Cyberpunk 2077 – Which Lifepath Should You Choose?

Cyberpunk 2077 asks one of its most important questions before the game officially begins: which Lifepath will you choose? CD Projekt Red has provided no shortage of decision making and player control in their neon-lit first-person RPG, but those aspects can change drastically based on this initial selection.

There are three Lifepaths available in Cyberpunk 2077 — Street Kid, Nomad, and Corpo. The choice dictates more than starting area. It will build out the backstory of lead character V and provide unique opportunities, insights, and experiences throughout the expansive game. The introduction of Jackie Welles and his connection to V is also established through the chosen Lifepath. This component of character creation should not be taken lightly. Luckily, we are here to help you make an informed decision on which Lifepath is right for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths

Street Kid

The Street Kid is embedded in the community and knows Night City inside and out. Going this route begins the journey in Heywood district’s El Coyote Cojo dive bar. Giving V the Street Kid background gives them a wealth of knowledge, both about the streets and the people that occupy them. Connections are key and you will have plenty of them to rely on. If going toe-to-toe with “badges” and navigating gang rivalries sounds like fun, the Street Kid is a no-brainer.

Nomad

The Nomad is the only of the three to start their journey outside of Night City. The Badlands, a barren desert surrounding the neon drenched urban environment, is home to this backstory. V is placed in the desolate wasteland, where there are equal parts familial bonds and life-threatening danger. Nomads may not litter the streets in the same numbers are Street Kids, but the sense of community is not dissimilar. Those that are looking for fast cars, small towns, and a bit of a Mad Max vibe will feel at home with this Lifepath.

Corpo (Corporate)

V can gain insight into the twisted corporate world towering above the lowly inhabitants of Night City. Here, V is an Arasaka agent in the City Center business district. The life of the elite is teeming with high-end cybernetics and recreational drug use. Most importantly, this Lifepath allows V to peek behind the curtain of a megacorp, rubbing shoulders with the upper tier that act as the lifeblood of the city. The Corpo Lifepath gives V access to critical information in the same way as the Street Kid, except on the opposite end of the spectrum. A lavish beginning awaits those willing to dive into the cutthroat corporate world.

Don’t let the decision keep you from getting started. Cyberpunk 2077 is begging to be replayed and the two Lifepaths not chosen the first time around are sure to provide ample motivation to take it for another spin.