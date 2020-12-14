Cyberpunk 2077: How to Get Skippy the Talking Gun

Cyberpunk 2077 has no shortage of wacky secrets, but Skippy the talking gun has to be one of the coolest things you can find while exploring the streets of Night City. This weapon has its own personality and voice, speaking to you and your enemies during combat. Skippy has a voice line for basically every shot and reload, making him a worthy companion for taking down your opposition. He’s also involved in a unique side quest, so you should find this gun even if you have no intention of using it. Here’s where to find Skippy the talking gun in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077

To get Skippy the talking gun in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to visit a specific location in the Vista Del Rey section of the Heywood district. There’s a side job marker on the map by the river near the food stand and weapon shop. If you’re having trouble finding it, visit the location marked on the map below.

Once you arrive at the side job location, make your way into the alley where you’ll see a dead body on the ground with a pistol laying next to it. The pistol is none other than Skippy the talking gun, and all you have to do from here is pick him up. He’ll go through his initial setup process and give you the opportunity to ask a few questions. After running his initial diagnostics, he’ll ask you which mode you want to put him in.

Which Skippy Mode Should You Select?

When you first pick up Skippy, he informs you that he has two modes to choose from: Stone Cold Killer and Puppy-Loving Pacifist. Stone Cold Killer makes Skippy exclusively aim for headshots, while Puppy-Loving Pacifists makes him only shoot enemies in the legs. Stone Cold Killer seems like the best option, but there’s a catch. Regardless of which option you choose, Skippy will automatically switch to the other option after 50 kills with no way to reverse the change. If you want Stone Cold Killer mode permanently, choose Puppy-Loving Pacifist initially and vice versa.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.