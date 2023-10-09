Best Stealth Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: CD PROJEKT RED

Cyberpunk 2077 pits players against some very dangerous enemies. While there are many ways to deal with getting cornered in a gunfight, certain players might prefer not starting such an altercation in the first place. Luckily, Cyberpunk 2077 offers fans a few options if they want to make the best stealth build possible — even if they aren’t wielding a weapon of their own.

Best Perks for a Stealth Build in Cyberpunk 2077

“Stealth” in Cyberpunk 2077 is fairly free-form, allowing for quite a few different playstyles. Above all else, be sure to invest some points in the Cool tree, since getting your hands on Blind Spot will make it harder for enemies to detect you while crouching. This depends on your mitigation chance, so be sure to grab other perks increasing that stat while you’re crouched. Other perks in the tree like Ninjutsu and Small Target will be exceptionally helpful in this regard.

The rest of the Cool tree will provide some great help if you plan on using weapons with a stealth build. Perks like Killer Instinct, Style Over Substance, and Deadeye will increase the effectiveness of ranged weapons like silenced pistols and axes/throwing knives. When you have the points and programs for it, though, you’ll probably want to switch over to the Intelligence tree. Perks in this tree like Shadowrunner and Encryption will make it much more difficult for enemies to trace your Quickhacks, letting you take them out without firing a single shot.

Best Weapons for a Stealth Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Most players will likely be attracted to silenced weapons when it comes to a stealth build, though throwing weapons will be far more effective if you manage to avoid detection. However, you might also want to consider going all-in on a Netrunner build, since that build’s perks synergize exceptionally well with stealth. If that’s the direction you go in, you’ll hardly even need a weapon in the first place.

That being said, thrown weapons will likely be the most effective method anyway, thanks to the Headhunter skills and the similarly-named Headhunter knife. These skills all focus entirely on stealth while also synergizing fairly well with a certain piece of stealth-focused Cyberware.

Best Cyberware for Stealth Builds

The Optical Camo will be vital for any stealth build. It’s one of the few pieces of Cyberware that actually lowers your visibility, and its effectiveness is increased by both the Cool tree and some Headhunter skill bonuses. Other than that, getting some Cyberware to increase your mitigation chance will help as long as you have the Blind Spot perk. The Kinetic Frame, Spring Joints, and NeoFiber are all excellent picks in this regard, making them valuable to any stealth-focused playstyle.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023