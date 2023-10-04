Best Throwing Knife Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 offers some very straightforward solutions for getting through deadly encounters. It also offers some more unorthodox methods, with few comparing to the unique abilities offered by knives. These throwable weapons allow players to alter their style of combat in an instant, letting them go from brutal close-range battles to precise long-range assassinations. When it comes to getting more variety out of a single weapon, players will want to know the best throwing knife build they can make in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Perks for a Throwing Knife Build in Cyberpunk 2077

To start, you’ll want to put plenty of points into the Cool tree for perks. Pretty much every perk found in the middle and right sections of the tree will be something you’ll want to get, with the ultimate Style Over Substance perk requiring both sections to be unlocked in the first place. As usual, Technical Ability perks will allow you to make better use of Cyberware, though you might find yourself getting far more use out of perks from other trees instead.

Outside of the aforementioned Cool perks, the additional choices you make are up to you. Despite the Reflexes tree having blade-specific bonuses, they won’t provide many great benefits to knives, so you’re better off focusing on Dash and its related perks. If you’re opting to make use of the Cool tree’s stealth-focused perks, using them in tandem with the Intelligence tree can let you mix effective throwing skills with incredible Netrunner abilities. Finally, as long as you have the points for it, getting the Body tree’s Painkiller perk will increase your survivability, making it easy to recommend for any build out there.

Best Throwing Knives to Get in Cyberpunk

You can find basic knives all throughout Cyberpunk 2077, but one of the best you’ll find early on is an iconic knife dropped from a special corpse found during The Heist. Despite this, you’ll probably want to get the Headhunter knife as your weapon of choice in the long run thanks to its high damage and headshot-buffing capabilities. It can be found from a vendor at the West Wind Estate in Pacifica, so keep this location in mind once it becomes accessible.

Best Cyberware for Throwing Knives

If you want to keep your focus on the “throwing” part of these weapons, you should get your hands on the Stabber, Handle Wrap, and Optical Camo. The former two pieces of Cyberware will increase your Crit Chance while the Camo will make you much harder to detect. Many Cool perks focus on improvements to the Optical Camo as well, making a stealth-focused throwing knife build simple to make while still being incredibly effective.

