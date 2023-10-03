Best Netrunner Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 offers many different ways to engage enemies. Outside of the game’s wide variety of weapons, players can also take advantage of Quickhacks. These useful abilities can disrupt enemies at a distance with little more than a press of a button, allowing encounters to be completed without a single bullet fired. Players should learn how to make the best Netrunner build possible in Cyberpunk 2077 if they want to make full use of the game’s Quickhack systems.

Best Perks for a Netrunner Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Disregarding everything else, the player should immediately max out all perks in the Intelligence tree outside of the perks that only affect Smart weapons. Even then, you’ll probably want to get all the Smart weapon perks as well, as that will only ever provide further buffs if being stealthy isn’t your style. Every perk from this tree will be useful in some way, either by increasing RAM or by unlocking new abilities to let you perform Quickhacks without limits.

Outside of the Intelligence tree, you should also consider Technical Ability and Cool perks. The former tree will help you make better use of Cyberware while the latter has the Blind Spot and Ninjutsu perks, letting you avoid detection with great ease. Depending on your weapon of choice, you’ll also want to scan the other perk trees for specific buffs. A Smart shotgun, for example, can find benefits from both the Intelligence tree and the Body tree.

Best Quickhacks to Get in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk offers a great number of Quickhacks that can be bought from vendors. Perhaps the best one you can get is a high-tier Sonic Shock, as it will prevent detection when you directly Quickhack a foe. Ping will be useful at any tier by letting you see nearby enemies, and Reboot Optics will prevent them from seeing you. If you aren’t concerned at all with detection, you can’t go wrong with simple-yet-lethal Quickhacks like Suicide or Cyberpsychosis, as they would still let you clear encounters without firing a single shot.

Best Cyberware for Netrunners

As one might guess, Cyberdecks are the best pieces of Cyberware you can have for a Netrunner build. The NetWatch Netdriver is the best you can get, though you’ll need to level up quite a bit to get to it. Other than that, you’ll simply want a look at Frontal Cortex Cyberware, as that’s the slot almost exclusively filled with Quickhack-related buffs. RAM Upgrade, Self-ICE, Ex-Disk, and the Camillo RAM Manager are all excellent choices, increasing RAM or otherwise boosting the effectiveness of your Quickhacks.

