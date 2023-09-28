Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Quickhacks are valuable tools players can use to gain a massive advantage during combat. There are tons to choose from; some will set your enemies on fire, see others through walls, and much more. But how do you find Quickhacks? This guide will cover where to buy Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Purchase Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077

Players can buy Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077 by visiting any Netrunner vendor throughout Night City. The easiest way to find a Netrunner is by heading into your city map, switching to the “Filter: Custom” page, and scrolling down to Vendor. Uncheck everything except for Vendor, which will mark every Vendor in Night City.

Next, scroll through all the Vendor options on the map until one says Netrunner. When you find one, set a waypoint to that Netrunner and follow the waypoint on your mini-map until you reach it.

All Quickhack Types in Cyberpunk 2077

As previously mentioned, Cyberpunk has an extensive range of Quickhacks that can help in combat, with each having different abilities. There are five different types of Quickhacks; check them out below!

Combat Quickhacks – Used primarily to deal damage to enemies, usually inflicting a status effect upon them.

– Used primarily to deal damage to enemies, usually inflicting a status effect upon them. Control Quickhacks – These Quickhacks control your opponent by changing their walking path, tactics, etc.

– These Quickhacks control your opponent by changing their walking path, tactics, etc. Covert Quickhacks – Used mainly to improve stealth and maneuver around enemies.

– Used mainly to improve stealth and maneuver around enemies. Ultimate Quickhacks – The deadliest of all the Quickhacks that cost the most RAM to execute.

– The deadliest of all the Quickhacks that cost the most RAM to execute. Device Quickhacks – These usually come installed into obtained cyberdecks and are used to manipulate and control devices.

Like weapons, each Quickhack falls under its tier, with Tier 5 being the best. They are marked by a color representing their tier, where tier 2 is Green, 3 is Blue, 4 is Purple, and 5 is Orange.

The higher rated the Quickhack, the more expensive it will be. Make sure to take on side jobs and gigs to raise your net worth fast so you can afford the best Quickhacks the game offers.

