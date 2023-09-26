Where to Find Tier 1, 2, and 3 Components in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To survive in Cyberpunk 2077, many players would do well to figure out the game’s crafting system. This system involves the use of Item Components. These special collectibles are paramount to creating new and better items, making them especially vital in obtaining powerful weapons early on. Players should start out by learning how to find tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 components in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Find Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

Just like with Tier 4 and Tier 5 components, those in the first three tiers can be found by looting enemies and dismantling items. They can also be purchased from vendors, though dismantling items will likely be your best bet for getting low-tier components. Even before patch 2.0, dismantling cheap items was always an easy method of getting these collectibles.

Keep in mind that the lower tiers will depend heavily on the items you dismantle. Practically all junk items you’ll find can be dismantled into Tier 1 components, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 can be obtained from dismantling items of a similar tier. You can also simply craft a Tier 2 component with 5 Tier 1 components, or craft Tier 3 components with five from Tier 2. Put simply, even just having a lot of Tier 1 components will still put you on the path towards getting many from Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Certain perks can help you get your hands on crafting components, too. Perks from the Technical Ability tree can help in that regard — namely the Lucky Day perk — by increasing the number of components you find while looting. Focus on looting if you find yourself low on cash, as you won’t get a decent profit from crafting outside of dismantling Tier 1 items. At that point, you’d be better off selling what items you have instead of crafting new ones.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023