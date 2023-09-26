Where to Find Tier 4 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: CD Projekt Red

One of the biggest changes the 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077 brought to the game was the revamping of its crafting and upgrading system, which now makes use of components divided by tier instead of by rarity. But where can you find Tier 4 Item Components? Here’s where to find and how to farm Tier 4 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Find and How to Get Tier 4 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

You will be able to get Tier 4 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077 by either dismantling Items like weapons, clothing, and junk or opening caches/looting enemy corpses throughout both Night City and the Badlands. Enemies will only start to drop Tier 4 Components as loot after you reach Level 30+.

Related: How to Parry and Counter with Melee Weapons and Fists in Cyberpunk 2077

According to the patch notes for version 2.0, vendors will no longer sell components, so there are no guaranteed places where you can find them.

How to Farm Tier 4 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

The best way to farm Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077 can be done by disassembling both clothes and weapons and then crafting the components from their parts. A Tier 4 component will only cost 5 Tier 3 ones, but you will only be able to craft them after unlocking the Grease Monkey Technical Ability. You will be able to get a massive array of guns and clothes by completing Hideouts, Gigs, and Random Encounters.

How to Dismantle Items in Cyberpunk 2077

You can dismantle items in Cyberpunk 2077 by simply heading to your backpack, going to the items you wish to dismantle, and then holding the dismantling key.

Now that you know how to get and farm the sought-after Tier 4 components in Cyberpunk 2077 don’t forget to also check out our review for the game’s highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023