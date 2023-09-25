How to Get Tier 5 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you progress through Cyberpunk 2077, you will want to upgrade your gear and weapons. Upgrading is all done through crafting components on a tier ranking system from 1 to 5. Tier 5 item components are the game’s most scarce, making upgrading to higher-ranking weapons frustrating. This guide will cover where you can get Tier 5 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Find Tier 5 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077

Players can get Tier 5 Item Components in Cyberpunk 2077 in three ways:

Through dismantling clothing, weapons, and Junk. Looting caches and enemies. Purchasing them from specific vendors found throughout Night City.

These are the most common way to acquire Tier 5 Item Componenents, and a lot of it comes down to luck. Let’s go over each method in the following sections of this guide.

Dismantling Clothing, Weapons, and Junk

To get a Tier 5 Item Component from the dismantling process, the item you dismantle must be considered Tier 4 or above. Tier 4 Items are represented by the color purple in your inventory.

It takes five Tier 4 Item Components to be converted into one Tier 5 Item Component. The best way to acquire Tier 4 items for dismantling is simply by playing through gigs and jobs and looting everything. You’ll know you have encountered a Tier 4 Item as a purple circle over the enemy or loot box will represent it.

Looting Caches, Safes, and Enemies

As you play through Cyberpunk 2077’s long list of missions, you’ll go inside many buildings and secret areas. More likely than not, you will find boxes and caches to loot, along with tons of enemies to fight. As you get deeper into the story and access the more challenging missions, you’ll likely find enemies or caches that contain Tier 5 Item Components. When you see an orange circle over a dead enemy or safe, it has either a Legendary item or Tier 5 Item Component.

Remember that you can permanently dismantle a legendary item into a Tier 5 Item Component.

Purchase From Vendors

With the recent update and release of Cyberpunk 2.0, this isn’t the best option anymore. There were previously more Vendors that offered Tier 5 Item Components, but I have only found one in Pacifica. Now, most vendors sell Junk, which isn’t necessarily bad (just a little inconvenient). If you find a vendor that sells Junk, buy some that can be converted into Tier 5 when dismantling.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023