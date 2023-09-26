Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Technical Ability is one of the five attributes in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can invest skill points into. It emphasizes increasing your technical know-how, where progressing improves your proficiency with explosives and tech weapons and allows you to be compatible with high-end cyberware. This guide will cover the best Technical Ability perks to unlock first in Cyberpunk 2077.

Which Technical Ability Perks Should You Unlock First in Cyberpunk 2077?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you first start investing skill points into Technical Ability for Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have four perks available to you in the Rookie section of the skill tree. You should unlock three out of the four, with Gearhead being the one you leave out. Unlock the other three mentioned below.

Glutton for War: 5% instant recharge of Health Items and grenades after neutralizing an enemy.

5% instant recharge of Health Items and grenades after neutralizing an enemy. Transfusion: +30% Health from the final charge of your Health Item.

+30% Health from the final charge of your Health Item. First Aid: +15% recharge speed for Health Items when you’ve only used one charge.

Gearhead is designed for those who want to partake in vehicle combat, as it will increase vehicle health. Considering there isn’t a ton of mandatory vehicle combat in the game, there is no point in unlocking this early in your playthrough.

Investing nine Attribute Points into Technical Ability will unlock the Pro section of the skill tree. A handful of perks stand out in this section, which should be your primary focus when investing skill points. Unlock the ones mentioned below.

Health Freak: +8% recharge speed for health Items and grenades.

+8% recharge speed for health Items and grenades. Health Freak Level 2: +1 Health Item charge, +150% recharge speed for Health Items outside combat.

+1 Health Item charge, +150% recharge speed for Health Items outside combat. All Things Cyber: +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers.

+10% to all cyberware stat modifiers. All Things Cyber Level 2: -20% Cyberware Capacity cost for cyberware in the integumentary System and Skeleton.

-20% Cyberware Capacity cost for cyberware in the integumentary System and Skeleton. Lucky Day: +25% crafting components from looting.

Unlocking the perks mentioned first will hit a ton of boxes for you. One, you will stay alive longer due to having more access to health items and grenades. Two, your Cyberware efficiency will increase, allowing your character to reach a higher potential. And lastly, you will get more crafting components from looting, enabling you to craft higher-tiered weapons. This is the best starting point for players looking to make Technical Ability a primary focus.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023