Cyberpunk 2077 includes five different skill trees players can invest points into. These are as follows: Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence, and Cool. Each serves its purpose and can be used to optimize a build to a specific playstyle. The “Cool” attribute determines your assassination skills and stealth abilities. Here are the best Cool perks to unlock first in Cyberpunk 2077.

What Are the Best Cool Perks to Unlock First in Cyberpunk 2077?

Before you can unlock the more valuable Cool perks in Cyberpunk 2077, you must invest nine attribute points into the Cool attribute. While working towards that, put a skill point toward the three bullet points below.

Feline Footwork: +15% movement speed, +15% Mitigation Chance.

+15% movement speed, +15% Mitigation Chance. Unexposed: +20% Mitigation Chance when aiming from cover.

+20% Mitigation Chance when aiming from cover. Killer Instinct: +25% damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside combat. They also provide a preview of the estimated damage.

Feline Footwork and Unexposed abilities will allow you to move quicker and increase the chances of taking less damage from enemies attacks. Considering that you’ll be taking cover through a good amount of the game’s missions, Unexposed provides a higher chance of survival. On the other hand, only invest in Killer Instinct if you plan on using knives, axes, or silenced weapons.

After investing nine attribute points into Cool, you will unlock the “Pro” section of the skill tree. To reach your full potential, your best bet is to stay on the left side of the skill tree and invest in the perks listed below.

Focus: +10% headshot and weak spot damage.

+10% headshot and weak spot damage. Focus Level 2: Unlocks Focus mode.

Unlocks Focus mode. Rinse and Reload: +10% reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy while aiming.

+10% reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy while aiming. Head to Head: When Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration.

When you first enter the Pro section of Cool, you’ll want to invest in the Focus perk. Level 1 of Focus grants the player a +10% headshot and weakspot damage, meaning that enemies can be defeated much faster. Meanwhile, level 2 of Focus unlocks “Focus Mode,” which automatically activates when you aim while at total stamina. When active, there is no Stamina cost for shooting, allowing for more accurate shots! Focus Mode will be your best friend when using Pistols, Revolvers, Precision Rifles, and Snipers.

The other two abilities here, Rinse and Reload and Head to Head, can be switched out for other options you see on the skill tree, but I believe these two offer the most value. For example, Rinse and Reload grant you a +10% reload speed for your next reload after neutralizing an enemy while aiming. This leads to getting shots off quicker, which is very helpful in large gang fights.

Additionally, Head to Head increases Focus Mode, where when Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration. In other words, this ability makes Focus Mode last much longer.

