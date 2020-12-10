Cyberpunk 2077 – How to Parry/Counter

In Cyberpunk 2077 your options for melee combat are pretty extensive. You’ve got numerous blocks and attacks, dodge moves, and other tactics that can be used to give you the upper hand in any fist fight. One move that you’ll want to master is the Parry move, which allows you to counter enemy attacks automatically. In this guide we’ll explain how to parry enemy attacks and then counter them with a follow-up attack.

How to Counter in Cyberpunk 2077

So Countering in Cyberpunk 2077 works very similarly to how it works in other games. You can use the block function by pressing the L2/LT Trigger Button on PlayStation or Xbox respectively. If you want to perform the counter, you simply need to press the block button at the moment that an enemy is attacking you. If successful you will see that time will slow for just a second, you’ll get an audio cue, and you’ll follow up with an attack of your own. It can be a little tricky to get the timing down correctly, but practice makes perfect.

You can’t go wrong with just spamming the L2/LT Trigger when fighting. You’ll at least be blocking an enemy’s attacks while trying to get a counter off of your own. One thing to worry about though is that if an enemy is hitting you with powerful attacks, it’ll break your guard, much like you can do to them.