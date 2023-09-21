Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 has many players (like myself) who thoroughly enjoy making use of reflex-based tactics and skills so knowing which are the best perks to invest early in will assist a lot with your gameplay. Since you will need to spend your points wisely at earlier stages, it’s better to have these details in mind. This article will take you through the best reflexes perks to unlock first in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Early Reflexes Perks to Choose First in Cyberpunk 2077

I highly recommend that “Stuntjock” is the first perk you choose to acquire. What it allows you to do is to either jump out of your moving car or slide out. Plus the fact that if you are driving and engage in vehicular combat, your bullet spread will be reduced by 50%, so this will help a lot for gigs when you are transporting cars around. Listed below is every other early perk you should choose.

Ready, Rested, Reloaded (Level two)

Dash (Level two)

Slippery

Lead and Steel (Level two)

Bullet Deflect

The perks above will give you a nice range of starting perks to combine with various builds. Slippery is great for those who enjoy running around during combat as it will make it more difficult for enemies to hit you while you are on the move. Lead and Steel on the other hand will take the stamina cost down for blades by 15%, and then even let you block projectiles at level two.

One of the most enjoyable perks in Cyberpunk 2077 now in my opinion is Bullet Deflect which can be unlocked at an early stage in the Reflexes tree which is great. This perk will let you deflect projectiles/bullets with a blade and they will fire back at enemies if you are above 33% stamina. You will be able to live out any Deadpool or Jedi-based dreams you had of being able to samurai bullets across areas.

Is It Worth Leveling Up Reflexes a Lot?

Yes, I believe it is one of the strongest perk trees in the game, especially for those who enjoy melee and monowire-based combat. There is something here for everyone in this tree and there are perks even relating to Assault Rifles and SMGs. Ready, Rested, Reloaded for example at level two will give you a 10% stamina cost reduction for both weapon types along with a massive 30% increase in reload speed.

Reflexes is very open-ended in terms of how you can choose to progress through the tree. Overall, Since you now know about the best early Reflexes perks, it’s time to jump blade-first back into Night City and test all of the perks out for yourself!