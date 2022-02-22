Cyberpunk 2077: All 6 Fixer Gig Rewards in Patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077 gamers, or chooms, who are making their way around Night City for the first time or for the tenth time in the latest update for the game, update 1.5, may want to know what they are getting from all the latest fixers in the patch. Cyberpunk 2077 is full of content for players to enjoy. So, chooms, do you want to know what you’re getting for all your hard work for all of Night City’s underground fixers? If so, we’ve got you covered.

All Six Fixer Gig Rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5

Wakako Okada, the fixer from the Westbrook District in Night City, has her own office in Japantown. She pays decently for V to go and do various gigs around the city. If you finish all of her gigs, she will give you her Byakko, a powerful katana. She says to you in her last message that she would “like to honor you by giving you a special weapon” and that “you will find it in your stash.”

Head back to your stash to find the special katana. Its power will ultimately depend on what level you are, as with all weapons given to you by fixers.

Muamar “El Capitán” Reyes

Muamar “El Capitán” Reyes is a prominent fixer in the Santo Domingo district of Night City. He is always at the scenic overlook of Rancho Coronado, southwest of the dam. After completing all his gigs, he gives you his “Bloody Maria,” a powerful shotgun.

In his last message to you, Reyes tells you that he is done pushing contracts but tells you not to cry and that he has sent you something in your stash to “wipe away those tears.” Once you get back to your stash, you will find the shotgun waiting for you.

Just as with Wakako’s katana, Reyes’s shotgun will ultimately depend on you and your level.

Sebastian “Padre” Ibarra

Padre is a former priest and one of the greatest fixers in all of Heywood. He is also a very dangerous man with lots of connections all over Night City. When you finish all of Padre’s gigs, he will give you his Seraph, a pistol that packs a punch.

In his last message to you, he says that Heywood will now help you after all that you have done for Heywood. Just like the other fixers, Padre has sent his pistol to your stash. Head back to your stash to go pick it up.

Regina Jones

Regina Jones is the main fixer of the Watson district of Night City. She can be found at her own base in Kabuki. When you finish all of her gigs, she will give you the Neofiber, an amazing piece of Cyberware.

In her final message to you, she says that burnout can “affect even the strongest of individuals” with some advice to go and relax after all the work you have done for her. Head back to your stash to pick up your newest piece of Cyberware.

Dakota’s Place

DaKota, also referred to as Dakota’s Garage or Dakota’s Place, is an auto shop that belongs to the Aldecaldo fixer Dakota Smith. The shop is located on Interstate 9, in the Rocky Ridge area of the Badlands, east of the Sunset Motel. When you finish off DaKota’s gigs, she will give you not a weapon or a piece of cyberware, but a whole new truck for your car collection.

In her final message to you, she says she has left a parting gift to you and that she is glad that your paths crossed. She also says to “take good care of her and think of me when you get behind the wheel.” Head to the marker on your map in a small garage to pick up your new vehicle.

Dino Dinovic

Last, Dino Dinovic, the fixer from Downton and Corpo Plaza, or otherwise known as the rocker boy bassist in the notorious band the Gloryhole Bandits, has all sorts of gigs for you during your time in Night City. After you have completed all of Dino’s gigs, he will give you a new car as well.

In his final message to you, he says that “you got me to show a sign of respect and gratitude” for everything you have done for him in his district. Head over to the marker on your map to pick up your Quadra Type-66 640 TS.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.