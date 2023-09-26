When Should You Start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is packed with spy thriller action that will have your mind at work throughout much of the dialogue found within, of course, you may want to know when to actually start the DLC. It can be a tough decision if you are trying to have the perfect experience for your character canonically. This article will take you through when to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Time to Start Phantom Liberty DLC in Cyberpunk 2077

The official time you can start Phantom Liberty is after completing one of the quests in Act 2 named “Transmission” which is the ending quest for the Voodoo Boys strand of main quests. After this point, you will receive a call from Songbird allowing you to start the DLC. I would recommend that if you have yet to complete the main campaign then the best time for starting the DLC would be right after Transmission — be sure to go and get a free fast car if you don’t have one yet too as you will be traveling around a lot!

You will also get the option when you are on the main menu if starting a fresh game to skip ahead to after Transmission if you have not already reached it but I don’t recommend that as you will miss out on key story beats and information. If you have already completed all of the main quests like myself then you are of course best just to start it when you jump back onto Cyberpunk 2077 again.

Overall, there is no drawback to starting the DLC early and it is an excellent experience that is well worth your time.

Are There Benefits for Starting Phantom Liberty During a Main Game Run?

Yes, you will gain access to the Relic skill tree by starting the DLC. If you play through at least a little of the DLC and explore some of Dogtown you can find/get given Relic Points to upgrade your character with this tree. This Relic skill tree is excellent for any Monowire users especially I have found as you can add Control quickhacks to your wire.

Furthermore, there is also great gear to acquire in Dogtown and supply drops that land in from the air are packed with equipment like shards and weapons to grab. If you need a boost in gear (and carrying capacity) then starting Phantom Liberty is a great way to achieve that. I hope you enjoy yourself within Dogtown, Choom!

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023