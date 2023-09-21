Best Monowire Build in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 has a vast range of cyberware and weapons for you to get acquainted with and the Monowire is one such cyberware weapon that you should absolutely be taking advantage of if you enjoy hack-and-slash gameplay. Creating a build based around it may seem tricky at first but with some dedication, I know you can create an excellent slasher build in no time. This article will take you through the best Monowire build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Greatest Monowire Build for Any Occasion in Cyberpunk 2077

Whether you want to be the next Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners or simply want to try the monowire out, you should make sure you have a suitable build prepared before you dive headfirst into action. However, before I get down to the nitty and gritty with you of what perks and stats you should focus on, you’ll first need a choice of monowire.

I personally would recommend the free Legendary monowire if you managed to acquire it back in the day when it was around. However, if you missed out on getting one for free then buy one from a Ripperdoc in Heywood (Wellsprings) or in the City Center (Downtown) and that will have you sorted for the rest of the build. I have also been using the “Electrifying Monowire” a lot and this has been extremely effective too even on a lower tier of Monowire.

Weapon Glitch Mod

If you have Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty then you will have a large upper hand for the build. This is because with the “Jailbreak” relic perk you will be able to slot control quickhack mods into your Monowire. The best one to attach to your monowire in my opinion for this build is any “Weapon Glitch” mod since you can simply charge your Monowire for a strong attack and then jam your enemy’s weapon.

This can also be continually repeated and with the “Data tunneling” Relic Perk you can actually spread that quickly over to other enemies with normal attacks too. It essentially makes most of the enemies near you incapable of attacking back for some time. All while you have a chance to go in and slice them to the ground.

Best Perks and Attributes

For the attributes, I recommend that you focus on leveling up Reflexes and Body the most. However, it’s worthwhile occasionally investing in Cool in order to increase your crit chance by a further 1.25% which is very useful for monowire. Some Intelligence investment can also be great for those like myself who enjoy using general quickhacks alongside your monowire. Listed below are the best Reflexes and Body perks to acquire for the build and some extra Cool and Intelligence perks.

Reflexes Perks

Slippery

Dash

Air Dash

Lead and Steel (Level one)

Finisher: Bladerunner (Level two)

Slaughterhouse

Perks such as Lead and Steel decrease stamina cost for blades and since the Monowire is counted as a blade in the game this also equally applies to that. Along with this, the Bladerunner finisher perk at level two will decrease the Stamina cost by a further 15% and also give you a 20% increase in attack speed. Slaughterhouse is where things ramp up a lot too since when dismemberments happen (very common I have found with monowire) you will then gain 25 stamina afterward.

Body Perks

Painkiller

Speed Junkie

Adrenaline Rush (Level two)

Army of One

The body perks are mainly chosen to help you stay up longer in the field. Since you will be running around a lot is important to take advantage of that. The Speed Junkie perk will give you a 60% increase in health regen which pairs nicely with Painkiller that allows for slow general health regen in combat. Adrenaline Rush on the other hand at level two will allow for a 35 increase in health with also a 20% increase for any source of health regen.

General Perks in Cool and Intelligence

Feline Footwork (Cool)

Optimization (Intelligence)

Embedded Exploit (Level two) (Intelligence)

Overclock (Intelligence)

Race Against Mind (Intelligence)

Feline Footwork is especially useful as a complement to have for this build since you will get a 15% movement speed when crouched and a 15% mitigation chance. If you are someone who enjoys stealth at the start of fights then you can use this to your advantage for the Monowire. All of the intelligence perks listed will also be great for those who like using quickhacks a lot in combat.

Optimization is brilliant for RAM recovery but Embedded Exploit will give you an additional 10% RAM Recovery rate along with 60% quickhack damage for any enemy affected by control quickhacks. Since you will be using control quickhacks on the Monowire, this is an incredible perk to acquire and you will be able to deal an extreme amount of damage commonly with other quickhacks in a combo.

Best Weapons for the Monowire Build

Alongside your main Monowire cyberware, I highly recommend bringing along any high-damage Sniper Rifle you have with either an SMG or a pistol. The Sniper Rifle will be most useful since you will be at a close to medium range with monowire a lot. Having a weapon prepared for any long-range encounters covers you from all angles.

An SMG also can act as a snappy save when you run slightly out of stamina. Furthermore, I have found a Katana can be great to bring along as a melee weapon too since you benefit from all of the aforementioned blade-based perks. If you do plan to bring a Katana then another perk from the Reflexes tree worthwhile is the “Flash and Thunderclap” since upon charge, you will leap into enemies. This does not work with Monowire though.

Now that you know all of the best weapons, perks, attribute focuses, and Monowire types to bring into the field, you are prepared to make your mark on Night City as one of the best Monowire wielders around!