Idris Elba is the Star of New Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

A new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077‘s first DLC which is called Phantom Liberty was shared tonight at The Game Awards. In it, we got a glimpse at the new story, the new environment, and Idris Elba playing as one of the new main characters. Here is everything we know about Idris Elba playing Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

As mentioned previously, Idris Elba is the newest protagonist revealed in Cyberpunk 2077. In the Phantom Liberty DLC, Idris Elba plays a character named Solomon Reed. He is a fully new character introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty who will work with Johnny Silverhand and V. Though it isn’t the rumored Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, we are excited for the new DLC especially because Idris Elba is in it.

As revealed in the trailer Solomon Reed is an FIA agent who works for NUSA, which is the New United States of America. Basically, he is an undercover agent who will help you do more anarchy and cyberpunk stuff.

Though Keanu Reeves has done and continues to do a fantastic job as Johnny Silverhand, we are excited to see Idris Elba, the man behind Knuckles and many more famous characters, join Cyberpunk 2077 in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Release Date

Though we did get a flashy new trailer revealing Idris Elba’s character Solomon Reed, we didn’t get a precise release date from CD Projekt Red. For now, we know that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is coming in 2023.

With a new part of the city to explore, a new story to enjoy, and Solomon Reed to befriend, there is a lot to get excited about in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Who knows, we may even see Rebecca from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners show.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is coming in 2023 and will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022