The Best Cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 and Where to Find Them

In patch 1.6, there were many updates to Cyberpunk 2077, and with them came enhancements to Cyberdecks, which add improvements to your body. These small devices make a huge impact on your experience in Night City. This is especially true if you are trying to build out a Breach or Technical style build for V as they progress through the story of Cyberpunk 2077.

In Cyberpunk 2077, the rarer the impact, the better the quality it has on your gameplay. Cyberdeck implants allow you to get into areas you were not allowed inside of before, and can help you breach inside an enemy’s head to override their brains, giving you time to kill them and move on. Now that you know why Cyberdecks are so important in Cyberpunk 2077, here are the best ones in the game after patch 1.6 and where to get them.

Where to Get the Best Cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077

There are five different Cyberdecks that we recommend in Cyberpunk 2077. However, how you build your character is up to you, so be sure to try out lots of different ways to manage your character’s Cyberdeck collection.

Biotech Mk. 3

Stats:

10 Base Ram

7 Buffer Size

5 Slots

20% damage increase on quick hacks.

Recovers 9 units of ram per 60 seconds.

To get this piece of Netrunner gear like Lucy’s from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, head over to the Westbrook Ripperdoc and fork over 25,000 Eurodollars. It’s a pretty penny, but the fast RAM recover rate should make up for it.

Arasaka Mk. 4

Stats:

10 Base Ram

8 Buffer Size

6 Slots

This second implant comes from the Arasaka megacorp. This legendary piece of equipment can be found at the City Center Ripperdoc, and it costs 35,000 Eurodollars. It’s great for an infiltration and breach build and allows for restoration of your ping timer if you quick hack a pinged enemy. Also, your stealth quick hacks are reduced by two points when you use this item.

NetWatch Netdriver Mk. 5

Stats:

11 Base Ram.

8 Buffer Size

6 Slots

Cyberdeck RAM recovery rate is 9 units per 60 seconds.

This implant is in Heywood in Wellsprings and comes from NetWatch. There are some awesome perks when using this Cyberdeck. When using an offensive build, you can recover RAM quicker by using this item. It costs $43,750 Eurodollars.

Stephenson Tech Mk. 4

Stats:

10 Base Ram

8 Buffer Size

6 Slots

50% damage boost for combat quick hacks.

45% cooldown reduced on quick hacks.

This Cyberdeck is found at the West Wind Estate in Pacifica. It costs less than some of the other Decks found on this list at just 35,000 Eurodollars. The Stephenson Tech Mk. 4 reduces cooldowns by 45% and performs quick hacks while scanning.

Tetratronic Rippler Mk. 4

Stats:

10 Base Ram.

8 Buffer Size

6 Slots.

Upload speed increased by 70%.

Cooldowns were reduced by 45%.

The cost of ultimate quick hacks is reduced by 3 points.

Ultimate quick hacks can spread at once.

This is hands-down the best Cyberdeck you will find in all of Night City. It comes with a range of unique abilities and it boosts every quick hack you have on hand. This ranges from reducing cooldowns to expanding the number of abilities you can use. This implant costs $43,750 to implant.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.