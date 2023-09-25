Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 is packed full of items and special gear for you to unlock through your playthrough but by using Twitch drops you can get items that not many others may have. However, sometimes there can be a few issues with redeeming your drops if you perhaps haven’t specifically set things up correctly. This article will take you through how to fix Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops not working.

How to Claim Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drops

In order to redeem your Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops successfully (and not run into any issues) you will have to make sure you have linked the correct GOG account first and foremost. Follow this link and then proceed to the “link accounts” page by clicking the button. Create a GOG account to link (or use an existing one) and ensure everything is tied up to the Twitch account you watch on.

The next important step is to go onto the main menu of Cyberpunk 2077 and select the “My Rewards” option from the main menu. From there, enter the URL that appears on a browser (or scan the QR code) and then link the same GOG account previously used. Now you are prepared for getting the drops.

Once you have watched Cyberpunk 2077 eligible (drop) streamers for the Twitch Drops and have seen it appear, you can claim the Twitch drop from your notifications and then utilize the Cyberpunk 2077 redeem page for codes you get. Redeem the code and then go back into the game and visit your item stash in your apartment. This will have your Twitch Drop items waiting in it. If they aren’t, give it an hour or so, reboot the game then search again.

How Long to Watch Cyberpunk 2077 for Twitch Drop Rewards

As with many Twitch Drops for other games, you will of course have to put in some time and hours to actually receive rewards. For Cyberpunk 2077 it is just an hour you have to watch which I think is excellent. You can also find out what the rewards are via the main Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drop page.

Since you now though how to successfully get your Twitch Drop rewards for Cyberpunk 2077, you can start watching the hour’s worth of content you need to and then claim your codes!

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023