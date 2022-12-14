How to Get Twitch Drops for D.Va Holiday Poses & Skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players have a lot to enjoy about the Winter Wonderland event that appears as part of a seasonal holiday celebration and some have been trying to work out how to get the D.Va Holiday skin and pose. While others have been focused on getting all the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland rewards and skins, certain players have been hunting for specific skins before getting all the others. This article will take you through how to get the Overwatch 2 D.Va Holiday poses and skins by way of Twitch Drops.

Getting the D.Va Holiday Pose and Skin Through Twitch Drops

In order to get the D.Va Winter Wonderland pose and skin you will have to watch any Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for a certain amount of hours between December 25 through January 4, 2023. You will need to have a linked Battle.net account connected to Twitch.

In order to get the ‘Festive D.Va Victory Pose’ you will have to watch the streams for two hours to get the Twitch Drop. Furthermore, if you are wanting the ‘Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin’, then you will have to watch for at least six hours in total. These can be hours built up over time and don’t need to be in one go.

How to Link Your Twitch Account to Overwatch 2

In order to actually link your Twitch account, you will need to connect your Battle.net account that you use with Overwatch 2 to Twitch. This can be done by visiting the official Battle.net connections page. Log in and then scroll down to the Twitch section. Press on the ‘Connect’ text link and follow the steps which it provides you with.

After you do so, your Overwatch 2 account will now be successfully linked by way of the Battle.net account you have linked. Now you can get back to learning how to thaw allies in Overwatch 2 while waiting for the drops to start.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022