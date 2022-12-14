All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event Rewards and Skins

Overwatch 2 players will know of the Winter Wonderland event which graces Overwatch on a yearly basis at this point, through the event fans will be on the lookout for all of the new Winter Wonderland rewards and skins. No doubt some players will still be busy trying to work out how to counter heroes such as Genji in the experience but their holiday spirit shall live on! This article will take you through all the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland rewards and skins.

All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Rewards/Skins and How to Get Them

This event brings some new skins and rewards instead of just those from previous years’ events. The list below will take you through all of the new skins and rewards for this year’s Winter Wonderland although you will be pleased to hear you can get previous Winter Wonderland skins through the shop on a rotation. Without further ado, here are the new skins and rewards.

Festive D.Va Victory Pose — Unlocked Via Twitch Drops from December 25 to January 4

— Unlocked Via Twitch Drops from December 25 to January 4 Sleighing Legendary D.Va Skin — Unlocked Via Twitch Drops from December 25 to January 4

— Unlocked Via Twitch Drops from December 25 to January 4 Festive Wreath weapon Charm — Log into the game between December 20 and January 4

— Log into the game between December 20 and January 4 Brigitte Ice Queen Skin — Complete any 6 of the Winter Wonderland challenges

— Complete any 6 of the Winter Wonderland challenges Kiriko Ornament Spray — Complete the ‘Warmhearted’ challenge

— Complete the ‘Warmhearted’ challenge Ramattra Ornament Spray — Complete the ‘Abominable’ challenge

— Complete the ‘Abominable’ challenge Junker Queen Ornament Spray — Complete the ‘Caught a Cold’ challenge

— Complete the ‘Caught a Cold’ challenge Sojourn Ornament Spray — Complete the ‘Block of Ice’ challenge

— Complete the ‘Block of Ice’ challenge Ice Angel Echo Skin — Bought via a Shop Bundle

— Bought via a Shop Bundle Bastion Gingerbread Skin — Bought via the Shop

— Bought via the Shop Snowman Head Weapon Charm — Complete any 6 of the Winter Wonderland challenges

There are certainly a lot of rewards and skins to get so it’s time to get cracking on with partaking in the Winter Wonderland event. Be sure to note that the shop skins to be bought will be on a rotation so you will have to frequently check back to look for any new skins appearing.

Is There Any Way to Get Winter Wonderland Store Bought Skins for Free in Overwatch 2?

No, unless Blizzard decides to give players the chance to get the skins through another method, you will have to buy those particular skins through the shop. There is plenty of rewards you are of course able to get free in general though as seen in the above section.

As for completing the challenges, knowing how to thaw allies in one of the modes will be of great benefit to you.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022