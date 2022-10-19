How to Counter Genji in Overwatch 2

Considering his speed and agility, Genji is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2 that can be difficult to beat. He doesn’t have many weaknesses, but there are ways to outsmart him. While there are many techniques you can use with all heroes to get the upper hand against Genji, some are better than others. A handful of heroes seem to have the best chance of countering this hero, and in this guide, we will walk you through who is the best against Genji and what strategies you should use with each hero to counter Genji and take him out.

How to Counter Genji

Genji is difficult alone, but he is even more challenging when he has his best crosshair equipped! The heroes who seem to have the best chance of countering Genji and his attacks are Mei, Zarya, Symmetra, Moira, and Winston. Use these techniques listed below and watch Genji struggle as you execute them.

Best Heroes Against Genji

Mei – Ice beam will slow down Genji and prevent him from using his high mobility to take out your support characters on the back end.

Zarya – Zarya’s beam will go right through Genji’s deflect, and her shield will protect your healers.

– Symmetra – Beam attack will go right through Genji’s deflect, and her turret lasers will also. That will give you the upper hand against Genji’s extremely high burst damage.

– Moira – Genji can not deflect the beam attack, and using her Biotic Orb in a small area will cause Genji to quickly take a lot of damage. Also, her fade ability will allow you just enough time to escape and deal enough damage to Genji’s defenses.

Winston – One of the best tanks with a beam attack that Genji can't deflect. This, combined with his shield, will prevent Genji from effectively using his shurikens.

Genji can be a stressful hero to take out, especially considering he is very popular among players. You are bound to cross his path in almost every match, so it’s best to be prepared. Use those tips above, and you should have a much higher chance of beating him, and hopefully, you will become less frustrated as a result. D.VA can also be a complicated hero to counter, so check out our tips on how we do it.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.