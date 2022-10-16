Having the right crosshair for the weapon you are using is important in Overwatch 2. Using a smaller crosshair for precision headshots with a sniper and a wider circle for hitting as many shotgun pellets is something anyone working to improve their aim will do. Of course, picking out the right crosshair for Genji in Overwatch 2 can be quite difficult. Not only do you need a smaller dot to be able to aim up your shurikens at people’s heads. You also need something to help you aim your fan of shurikens. Let’s go over the best Genji crosshairs for Overwatch 2.

Best Genji Crosshair in Overwatch 2

While it may seem simple enough to just use a small dot for accuracy and save your fan of shurikens for being close enough to someone you can’t miss, there is some merit to being accurate for both shuriken throws. Hitting a good throw of the fan of shurikens is going to take more than some aim assist ease to help out. If you push the center gap slider as far as possible, both the left and right lines will line up with where your left and right shurikens will go.

This can make it much easier to hit multiple people that are spaced out just right with the fan throw. It’s also much easier to know at what range all three of your shurikens will hit a target with the fan throw. The exact specifications of the crosshair are as follows:

Color: You’re choice of a more vibrant color so it doesn’t blend into the background



You’re choice of a more vibrant color so it doesn’t blend into the background Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 18

: 18 Center Gap : 100

: 100 Opacity : 100

: 100 Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Dot Size : 5

: 5 Dot Opacity: 100

The most important part is the max center gap since this is what will make all the parts of the crosshair line up properly. Keeping the outline off will help with accuracy as it makes the crosshair a bit smaller. The best part is this crosshair will work whether you are on a console or PC so you can have this accuracy whenever you play. You can combine this crosshair with some of the best aim-training game codes to work on hitting your fan with more accuracy.

While you always going to be able to hit all three shurikens from a fan throw, being able to line up two different heroes and hit them both with a nice headshot will be a big boost to your damage and your ult charge rate. If you have any more questions about Overwatch 2 our guides page will most likely be able to help you out.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.