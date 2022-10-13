Overwatch 2 is a game in which strategy can be the qualifying difference between a successful match and an unsuccessful one. With strategy and tactics you can truly turn the tide of any battle. With the sheer number of battles you’ll be facing, it is likely you may want to get ahead of the curve. One of the best ways to do this is by practicing your aim. Many have been wondering what aim assist ease is in the game but you can also be sure to try out some of the best Aim Training custom game codes for Overwatch 2.

Best Aiming Training Game Codes in Overwatch 2

There are an abundance of game codes circulating around the game’s servers and these give you the perfect chance to practice your skills with codes relating to ‘Aim Training’ games.

NMW98 — A similar trainer to the other aerial game code except this one has the Lunar New Year version of the map. This is ideal for those who want to practice at a night-time setting instead of day with a nice range of aesthetics held throughout.

As can be observed, there are plenty of great Aim Training custom games on offer that you can try out for practice. You’ll be ready to complete challenges for kills in no time with all of this practice behind your belt. When you know how to earn player titles in Overwatch 2, this training will definitely give you an edge over the opposition within the experience.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.