Overwatch 2 players are standing steadfast against other opponents as they rush towards the objective they are defending vigilantly. There is a lot to happily enjoy while playing through the game and along with that there is of course equal opportunity for unlocking an abundance of items. With the vast number of things you can actually unlock, you may be wondering where best to start and many people will opt to start working their way to unlock the best skins in Overwatch 2. However, for those who want to add even more spice to their profile, there are player titles to unlock. This article will inform you of how to earn titles in Overwatch 2.

Earning Titles in Overwatch 2

There isn’t just one way to earn titles within the game. Some titles are unlocked via the Battle Pass whereas others are unlocked for completing certain challenges. Thankfully it won’t be a guessing game for you to work out what challenges will reward you with titles once completed. Firstly, navigate to the ‘Challenges’ section of the game. You can then scroll through the tabs and you’ll notice challenges with a big letter ‘T’ logo with the word ‘TITLE’ underneath them. This indicates a challenge in which a title will be all yours when completed.

There are numerous titles on offer that you can collect so it will take quite a bit of time to unlock absolutely every title. When you have unlocked a title, it should be noted that it can be equipped from the Career Profile’s ‘Customization’ menu. There will be an area which shows ‘Player Titles’ and this is where you will be wanting to visit. In order to complete some of the tougher challenges, you may want to have a look over a ranked tank tier list for heroes and play as any which you think will give you a competitive edge over the competition.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.