What is Aim Assist Ease in Overwatch 2?

While it might take you a bit to finely tune your controls just right so you can start scoring wins in Overwatch 2, there are some settings that may not be so straightforward. For controller players, we have all sorts of things to work with, like sensitivity, reticle types, inverted controls, vibration, and more. Overwatch 2 has a feature called Aim Assist Ease, but what is that? We can shed some light on what it is and how it affects your gameplay.

What is Aim Assist Ease n Overwatch 2?

Aim Assist Ease is another thing you can adjust while setting your controller options to your liking. It essentially means how strongly your Aim Assist will work once an enemy lands in your crosshair.

The lower your Ease In is, the stronger the Aim Assist will feel once your crosshair is on an enemy. This can particularly be useful if you’re using more precision-based characters like Hanzo and Widowmaker. Your sensitivity will feel more impacted by the Aim Assist, feeling like it’s slower, but staying more consistently when locked onto an enemy.

The higher your Ease In is, there will be less of impact on how strong Aim Assist follows a certain target. This would be more useful when using characters with slower-moving projectiles like Torbjorn or Pharah. If your cursor is constantly moving along with a mobile target, you’re never going to land a proper shot.

If this setting seems too confusing or too altering, you can luckily make different presets based on the different Heroes. It doesn’t have to apply to your whole roster.

However, if this seems like too much work or if you’d rather not deal with different sensitivity settings across the characters, leave it at 50%. You can tinker with just the Aim Assist settings and still do just as fine.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.