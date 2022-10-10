Best Overwatch 2 Aiming Settings for Controller: Sensitivity, Control Remapping, and More

If you are playing Overwatch 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox, or on PC and have decided to play with a controller, you may need some settings changes to help you stack up against the competition. No matter what platform you are on, if you are playing with a controller, you will need to set up your game to give you as big of an advantage as possible to compete against other players in the latest entry to the Overwatch series. As you wait for your account to merge and get a lot of your items and characters back, head over to your settings to make sure you have the correct controller aiming settings to take down your enemies in Overwatch 2. Here are the best Overwatch 2 aiming settings for controller.

In this guide you will learn the best controller settings for Overwatch 2 on PC and on consoles like PlayStation and Xbox to improve your gameplay style. Let’s jump right in.

The best controller settings for Overwatch 2 include keeping track of your sensitivity, your aim assist window size, and aim smoothing. You should also reduce the camera shake and turn off the HUD shake in your accessibility settings to cut down on the distractions while in-game.

Controller Settings

Horizontal sensitivity: 100%

Vertical sensitivity: 100%

Aim assist strength: 100%

Aim assist window size: 50%

Aim assist legacy mode: Off

Aim assist ease in: 50%

Aim smoothing: 100%

Aim ease in: 3%

Invert vertical look: Off

Invert horizontal look: Off

Vibration: Off

Swap movement/aim: Off

Legacy movement/aim: Off

Aim technique: Dual-zone

By turning off vibration, you will inevitably cut down on distractions and boost your accuracy. You may misdirect your shots as your controller vibrates, so keep this in mind as you go through your controller settings.

Accessibility Settings

Camera shake: Reduced

HUD shake: Off

Reduce menu movement: Off

By reducing all forms of camera shake, including HUD shake, you will significantly improve your aim in-game. Plus, wiping out the screen clutter is an added plus.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.