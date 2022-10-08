Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Explained: How Long Will It Really Take?

One of the big new features of Overwatch 2 is cross-progression. Now you can merge your console accounts and your PC account together and have all of your skins and stats no matter which platform you play on. This has been a trend that more progression-based games are picking up and many players are excited for its arrival in Overwatch 2. However, the process of linking accounts and getting all of your cosmetics is not instant. Let’s go over how long it will take for all of your account data to merge together in Overwatch 2.

How Long it Will Take For Your Overwatch 2 Accounts to Merge

The option for account merging means that if you switch platforms at any point during the original Overwatch’s lifetime, you can combine all the cosmetics you have unlocked as well as all your currency onto one central account. After you have managed to link your accounts, you will be able to hop between platforms and maintain all of your progression and unlocks as long as you use the same account.

After you have completed the steps for merging your accounts, you will notice that the option on your main menu doesn’t disappear. If the option for account merging is still on your main menu, you will still have to wait for your accounts to merge. The wait time for your account merge to complete can take up to four days. Of course, the wait time might be very high right now since Overwatch 2 has been going through major server issues with the launch of the game and the huge influx of players.

As time passes, the average time to wait for account merging to complete will go down but it is still best to go ahead and sign up for it now. That way you can go ahead and fix any errors you may run into while you are signing up, such as your account merge not working. But once you do manage to get all of your accounts merged together, you will get all of your skins and currencies that you had on each account.

The only thing you won’t receive when merging accounts are the loot boxes that you may have had stored up in Overwatch. When your accounts get merged and brought into Overwatch 2, those loot boxes will be automatically opened and you will unlock whatever would have been inside the loot box. The nice part about all of your currencies being brought over is that you can spend them in the new Overwatch 2 store. Which will feature some new skins as they are released. If you have any more questions about Overwatch 2, we have plenty of guides for the game that will give you the answers you are looking for.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.