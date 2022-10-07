Overwatch 2 Shop Reset: When Do New Skins and Cosmetics Cycle in the Store?

Overwatch 2 has some fresh skins to get, especially rare ones like the Legendary Kiriko Twitch Drop skin, but when does the in-game shop reset? If you aren’t interested in any of the skins or cosmetics on sale, then you can hold your Overwatch Coins and wait for the reset. Here is when the shop resets in Overwatch 2.

When Does the Overwatch 2 Shop Reset?

The Overwatch 2 shop resets are on Tuesdays at 12:00 pm PDT. The shop reset will see new skins, cosmetics, and bundles come to the Overwatch 2 shop. There, you can spend Overwatch Coins on some of the best skins in Overwatch 2.

Though the shop will reset, you can always purchase the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. Making progress on the paid Battle Pass will grant you really cool sprays, charms, and skins. Also, some unique sprays, like Sojourn’s cute and pixel sprays, are only accessible through the Battle Pass.

Also, you can always purchase the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack for $39.99. Although it doesn’t feel good to spend $39.99 on a free game, some of the skins and cosmetics in the pack are really great, so the choice is up to you.

Currently, there are some great skins that highlight all of the new Heroes—Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn. If you are playing the new Heroes and want to spice up their look, check out the shop now or wait for the weekly shop reset.

Overwatch Coins are the currency required to buy anything from the shop. You can also earn free Overwatch Coins in Overwatch 2. All you need to do is complete Weekly Challenges, which can sometimes be harder than it sounds.

And that is when you can expect the shop reset in Overwatch 2. Until the shop resets, you can enjoy some of the best Hero guides, how to fix whatever errors you’re experiencing, and much more on our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.