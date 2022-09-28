Everything Included in the Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2: Skins, Battle Pass, and Everything We Know

There is currently only one Overwatch 2 DLC on the market right now and it is the Watchpoint Pack. In this article, we will break down how much the Watchpoint Pack costs, what is included, and if it is worth it. Let’s dive right in; here is everything you need to know about the Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2.

How Much is the Watchpoint Pack?

Right off the bat, the Watchpoint Pack costs $39.99. For some, cost is one of the biggest factors to consider when looking to purchase DLC. For others, it isn’t a big concern, especially if what is offered is exclusive.

Everything Included in the Watchpoint Pack

With cost out of the way, what is included in the Watchpoint Pack? Here is what you get when you purchase the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack:

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass

7 Legendary Skins Space Raider Soldier 76 Legendary Skin Space Raider Cassidy Legendary Skin

5 Epic Skins

2,000 Overwatch Coins

Exclusive Overwatch 2 Player Icon

Overwatch Legendary Edition 5 Legendary Skins 5 Epic Skins



The Watchpoint Pack offers a lot, but the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass deserves a better breakdown. First off, instead of getting Kiriko at level 55 through the free Season 1 Battle Pass, you’ll immediately unlock her. Also the season 1 Premium Battle Pass has the Mythic Cyber Demon Genji and Legendary Hinotori Kiriko skins along with tons of charms, sprays, and other Hero skins.

Is the Watchpoint Pack Worth It?

With all of this in mind, the big question is this: is the Watchpoint Pack worth it? Since the Watchpoint Pack granted guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta, the pack really isn’t worth it anymore. The beta is over and there are only a few days left until Overwatch 2 releases. Also, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play so paying $39.99 for it doesn’t feel great.

However, if you are a die-hard Overwatch fan and are going to purchase the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass anyways, the Watchpoint Pack is definitely worth it. You’ll snag several unique skins and 2,000 Overwatch Coins while unlocking the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass.

The choice to buy or not to buy the Watchpoint Pack is yours. If you need help knowing when you can pre-load Overwatch 2 or why Overwatch 2 is requiring you to link your phone, head over to our Overwatch 2 page. There, we plan to cover Hero guides, specific strategies, and much more.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.