Overwatch 2, the free-to-play sequel to one of the best hero-based FPSs, is almost here and you can start pre-loading very soon. Whether you want to eagerly start grinding to unlock Kiriko or you want to play the new Junkenstein’s Revenge event, pre-downloading Overwatch 2 will get you the quickest access to the hottest new game. Here is when you can pre-load Overwatch 2.

When Can I Pre-load Overwatch 2?

There is a lot to get excited about in Overwatch 2, which is why it is important to know when and how to pre-load Overwatch 2. Let’s get into it.

For existing Overwatch PC players and players who have purchased the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you can start pre-loading Overwatch 2 on September 30, 2022. at 1:30 pm PT. If you have automatic updates active on your Battle.net app, then Overwatch 2 will automatically start downloading. If you don’t have automatic updates, select “Check for Updates” by clicking the gear icon on the right side of the Overwatch play button.

For existing Overwatch console players, the Overwatch 2 pre-download starts on October 2, 2022, at 9:00 am PT. To pre-load Overwatch 2 on console, look for Overwatch 2 in stores or simply check for updates for Overwatch 1.

When Will Overwatch Servers Shut Down?

The Overwatch 1 servers will shut down on October 2, 2022. That means, if you loved Overwatch 1, you better get in one last gaming session in before it is gone for good. October 3 will be a blackout day in preparation for Overwatch 2, which releases on October 4, 2022.

It is always sad when a beloved virtual world is shut down, but Overwatch 2 has promise. As more players check out this incredible game, Overwatch 2 will only get better and better.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.