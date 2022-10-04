Is the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Worth It?

Overwatch 2 is officially out and you can buy the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass works just like other live-service games’ Battle Passes. There is a free track and a Premium track. In this guide, we’ll go over if the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass is worth it.

Is the Premium Battle Pass Worth it in Overwatch 2?

Since Overwatch 2 is now free-to-play, the Battle Pass is one of the only ways to mark progression in the game. The free Battle Pass track offers rewards every three to five levels. The Premium Battle Pass offers rewards at every level and immediately unlocks Kiriko.

Though it is accessible through the Watchpoint Pack, the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins which translates to around $10.

Whether the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass is worth it or not comes down to what it offers. Aside from unlocking Kiriko immediately, which might be worth it in and of itself since she is one of the best Heroes in the game, you’ll get access to 80 tiers of content, which you’ll need to level up to get.

Here is everything available in the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass:

One Mythic skin for Genji

Five Legendary skins

Three Epic skins

Eight victory poses

Five weapon charms

Five souvenirs

Four emotes

Eight name cards

15 sprays

11 player icons

14 voice lines

Four Play of the Game highlight intros

If you owned Overwatch 1, you have access to the Founder’s Pack, which grants you access to the Premium Battle Pass. If you are new to Overwatch 2, you will need to decide if the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass is worth it to you.

To us, getting all of this amazing Overwatch 2 content is worth just $10. But, if you don’t think you’ll play enough Overwatch 2 to earn every reward along the Premium Battle Pass, then maybe it isn’t worth it for you.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.