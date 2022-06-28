How to Fix the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack Not Working

The Watchpoint Pack for Overwatch 2 contains a ton of cool stuff including immediate access to the beta, but some players are finding that the pack isn’t working or showing up on their system after purchasing it. It’s an annoying issue, especially since most people are purchasing the Watchpoint Pack specifically to get guaranteed access to the beta and the beta only lasts for so long, but thankfully, there’s an easy fix. Here’s how to fix the Watchpoint Pack not showing up or working in Overwatch 2.

How to Fix the Watchpoint Pack Not Working in Overwatch 2

First things first, if you purchase the Watchpoint Pack, you will get your skins and beta access eventually. Some console players on PS4 or Xbox One are worried since the system prompts them to download the first Overwatch after purchasing the Watchpoint Pack, but that’s to be expected since it includes immediate access to the original game to tide you over until the sequel launches in October.

Most people are worried about their beta access, but you won’t see the beta show up for download until it actually begins on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. At that point, you should see the Overwatch 2 beta in your system library on consoles or as a free download from the PlayStation or Xbox store. On PC, you should see the Overwatch 2 beta show up on Battle.net in the dropdown menu under “Game Version” on the Overwatch page. Once you find the beta client, you can download it and log in to start playing.

The rest of the contents of the Watchpoint Pack are all cosmetic bonuses for Overwatch 2, so you won’t be able to access those until the game launches on October 4. When you boot up the game on launch day, you’ll see your Battle Pass, virtual currency, and skins already credited to your account automatically.

What Does the Watchpoint Pack Come With?

The Watchpoint Pack includes cosmetic items for Overwatch 2, immediate access to the Overwatch 2 beta, and access to the original Overwatch as well. Here’s a full breakdown of everything the pack includes.

Arrive in Style with two (2) Overwatch 2 Legendary Hero Skins

Immediate Access to the Overwatch 2 Beta

Early Purchase Exclusive: Overwatch 2 Player Icon

Overwatch: Legendary Edition Included

Gear up with 2000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency

Get a Head Start with the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.