Overwatch 2 Release Time: When Do Servers Go Live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

It has been a good run with the first Overwatch. As that chapter is being laid to rest, the second chapter is beginning, now with a fresher coat of paint and with no barriers to entry. With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, old and new players are definitely going to want to hop on the moment servers go up, so when is the release time for the game? When exactly do servers go live on all platforms? Find out here.

Overwatch 2 Release Time on All Platforms

According to Activision-Blizzard, expect Overwatch 2 to be live worldwide at 12 PM PST on October 4. It’s not too far from now, but there are some things to keep in mind as you prepare for the big date.

First, you should know that the servers for Overwatch 1 are going to shut down on October 2. Get your last games in, set up the cross-progression, and spend all the leftover currencies you have obtained through your time playing.

Next, you should ensure that you have enough disk space to download the game. On PC, the game will be around 50 GB. On consoles, it should be around 30 GB. Once you have the needed space to download the game, you should also pre-load the game so you can hop in on the action on day one.

Starting right now, if you’re on PC, you can start pre-loading Overwatch 2. Console players can start preloading the game on October 4 at 9 AM PT, just three hours before servers go up.

Finally, you should set up the SMS Protect system with your desired Battle.net account. You can do so by basically registering a phone number with your account. If you have any concerns as to why you’d need to do that, we break down the importance of it here.

Once everything is all set, you’ll ensure that you can join in on the fun when servers go live at 12 PM PST. Convert times accordingly with your area!

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.