How Do You Set Up SMS Protection on Overwatch 2?

It has been revealed that Overwatch 2 will require a phone number from you to play. Whether you like it or not, linking your phone is an Overwatch 2 requirement. The new Defense Matrix Initiative includes SMS Protection that aims to keep your account safe from other nefarious users. Here is how to link a phone to your Overwatch 2 account.

How to Set Up SMS Protect for Overwatch 2

Overwatch is a product of Blizzard Entertainment, so it therefore uses Battle.net. You need a Battle.net account in order to play Overwatch in the first place. After you pre-load Overwatch 2 early, follow these steps to link your phone number to your account.

First, go to Blizzard.com. Once you are there, sign in to Battle.net at the top right corner. Once you are signed in with your Battle.net account, select Account Settings.

Once you are on the Account Settings page, select Account Details. Scroll down to Phone Number and enter your phone number. You’ll get a text message on your phone verifying your Battle.net link. Once that is sorted, you are good to go!

It is worth mentioning that only one phone number can be linked to one Battle.net account. Also, pre-paid and VOIP phones do not work for Battle.net SMS Protect.

And just like that, you are ready to play Overwatch 2 on October 4, 2022! If you want to find out now how to unlock Kiriko the new Overwatch 2 healer or check out who the best beginner heroes are in Overwatch 2, we’ve got you covered.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.