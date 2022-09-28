How Big is the Overwatch 2 File Size? Full Game Size Explained

Overwatch 2 is just days away and that means we know how big the file size is. If you are eager to pre-download Overwatch 2, you can start in just a few days. But, how much space do you need for Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 File Size

Overwatch 2 isn’t a huge game, so it doesn’t need too much space. The file size for Overwatch 2 is 50 GB for PC and 30 GB for consoles. This may change, but only slightly. Because of that, be sure to have around 10 GB extra just in case.

Though we don’t know for sure, it is speculated that the Overwatch 2 file size is bigger on PC because it is only playable through Battle.net. Therefore, downloading and using the Battle.net app eats up more free space.

Overwatch 2 PC Requirements

Though consoles will have no problem running Overwatch 2, not all PCs are created the same. Because of that, you’ll want to know the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Overwatch 2.

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Overwatch 2:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB HDD: 50 GB

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Overwatch 2:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series RAM: 6 GB

6 GB HDD: 50 GB

Overwatch 2 Pre-load Time

Now that you know the Overwatch 2 file size and the PC requirements, naturally, you’ll want to know when you can pre-download Overwatch 2. For previous Overwatch PC players, you can start pre-loading Overwatch 2 on September 30, 2022, at 1:30 pm PT and for previous Overwatch console Players, your pre-load date and time is on October 2, 2022, at 9:00 am PT.

Also, remember that you need to set up your SMS Protection in order to play Overwatch 2.

And for all things Overwatch 2, stop on by at our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.