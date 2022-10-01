Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops: How to Get Legendary Kiriko Skin

Overwatch 2 is only days away, but you can earn a legendary Kiriko skin early via Twitch Drops. First, you’ll need to unlock Kiriko, the new Support Hero in Overwatch 2. The Kiriko legendary skin is called “Sukajan Kiriko” and puts Kiriko in Japan-inspired streetwear. Here is how to unlock the legendary Kiriko skin from Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

How to Link Battle.net and Twitch

The first thing you need to do to get the legendary Kiriko skin via Twitch Drops is to link your Battle.net account with your Twitch account. To do that, simply log into your Battle.net Account page, press Connections, and follow the steps to connect your Twitch account to Battle.net.

How to Get Legendary Kiriko Skin from Twitch Drops

Now that your Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked, you can start making progress towards unlocking the legendary Kiriko skin. All you need to do is watch any Overwatch 2 stream on Twitch for a total of six hours.

Six hours is a long time, but you can space it out. The window of time you have to watch Twitch streams and get the Overwatch 2 legendary Kiriko skin is between October 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm PT to October 16, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT. Any amount of time spent watching Overwatch 2 Twitch streams during that time will go towards unlocking the Sukajan Kiriko skin.

As a bonus Twitch Drop, you can also earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and the Donut Weapon Charm. To do that, all you need to do is watch a total of 2 hours of Overwatch 2 streams from any time between October 17, 2022, at 11:00 am PT to October 24, 2022, at 12:00 am PT.

You can check your progress on the legendary Kiriko skin Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop by going to your Twitch account and selecting Drops. You will also be able to claim your reward there as well.

And that is how to get the Overwatch 2 legendary Kiriko skin via Twitch Drops. If you are interested in more, like Hero guides, questions answered like how to set up SMS Protection, and much more, visit our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 will be available on October 4, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.