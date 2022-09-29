Overwatch 2 is mere days away, and it could be time once more to log back in and match blows as your favorite hero for dominance on the battlefield. Whether you’re a ruthless Sombra main looking to scoop behind enemy lines and take down your opponents from within, or wanting to see just how much better playing as a Tank hero is now, you’ll be able to showcase your talents as an Overwatch veteran. But some people might be wondering, how easy will it be to carry over your progression? How Do You Merge an Existing Overwatch Account with Overwatch 2? Read on to find out!

How Do You Merge an Existing Overwatch Account with Overwatch 2?

It turns out there are different paths depending on what platform you play on, specifically either on PC or on Consoles. Therefore, there are two methods you’ll encounter, listed below:

Merging Your PC Overwatch Account

If you’re playing on PC, your Overwatch account will automatically carry over into Overwatch 2, as the process is geared toward everyone playing on Battle.net. This makes it as simple as possible to get right back into the action when the game fully releases on October 4, 2022.

Merging Your Console Account

To merge your Overwatch account into Overwatch 2 on consoles takes additional steps, as part of the process of having all players on Battle.net. This is due to cross-progression on Battle.net as a central destination, rather than on separate consoles. As such, if you’ve made lots of progress on your console version of Overwatch, now’s the time to make sure you have this account chosen because you could lose this progress if you don’t merge before Overwatch 2 releases. This can also be beneficial if you played on a console and want your progress to carry over to a PC:

Launch the game

Press the confirmation button to progress through the welcome screen

You will be presented with an alpha-numeric code and a QR code The code can be entered at Blizzard’s account linking portal The QR code may be scanned with a mobile app to take you to the linking website, which will be pre-populated with the code provided in-game

Log in with your Battle.net account credentials to finalize the connection between your console game and Battle.net accounts

After taking these steps, you’ll receive an in-game message saying your accounts are connected. Alternately, you can take these steps to merge your accounts:

Select ‘Options,’ then ‘Link Accounts’

Hit ‘Link Account’

In the browser window that opens, log in with your Battle.net account, or choose to create an account

Finish the permissions section to complete the connection.

This makes it possible to share your Battle.net account with one PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo console, enabling potentially 4 platforms including PC for cross-progression. This includes cosmetics, progression, golden weapons, competitive points, and anything else you may have earned over the years in Overwatch. This is all part of bringing everyone together for Overwatch, as discussed in our recent hands-on impressions.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.