How-to-Fix-Account-Merge-Not-Working-in-Overwatch-2

The debut of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth sailing, with two DDoS attacks and more error codes than players in the queue. But when players eventually land in the game and attempt to merge their accounts, the process has been unsuccessful, and the “Merge Not Working” error is causing a lot of stress for players, fearful that their progress in the first game will be lost. So read on to find out the steps to take to combat this issue.

How to Combat the Account Merge Not Working Error in Overwatch 2

Players only get one attempt to merge their Overwatch account to their Overwatch 2 account, so it needs to be done correctly to ensure nothing gets lost. Only one account can be connected; even if you played the game across several accounts on different platforms, merging more than one is impossible. Additionally, the error may be showing due to the number of players trying to complete the same process or access the game simultaneously. Check the Overwatch Servers to see if there are any connectivity issues there before checking your connection.

If you are undecided on whether or not your connection is causing the issue, log out of the game and Battle.net before signing in again. If you have the time, try uninstalling Overwatch 2 and re-downloading to weed out any potential issues with the files, which devs have since patched. But before trying to combat the Account Merge Not Working Error, it’s important to note that the player database is currently overloaded, so things are taking much longer than usual to transfer. If all else fails and you still face the issue, then the best way to approach the problem is by logging a ticket with Blizzard Support.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.